Excursions and adventures to try on Croatia's Dalmatian Coast

Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast is famed for its natural beauty but there are also plenty of things to do that will get your adrenaline pumping.

We stayed at Tui Blue Adriatic Coast which is such a wonderfully relaxing resort, it is tempting not to step out very far at all. However, Croatia is a place where nature creates sights that will fill your heart with joy and there is plenty to tempt the adventurer. Here are a few highlights from our holiday.

Take to the seas

The view of what felt like a very exclusive private island | NW

Crystal clear waters are one of the absolute highlights of the Dalmatian Coast so a boat trip is a must. There were just seven of us, a captain and one crew on the small vessel we hopped aboard to explore the neighbouring islands of Hvar and Brac. It was as if we had our own private beach surrounded by perfectly blue, sparkling waters. So pretty, it would make the perfect setting for any dreamy novel. We stopped for snorkelling in a couple of spots and marvelled at life under the water. We were also treated to local delicacies made by the captain's mum as well as liquors he had brewed himself. Cherry brandy for breakfast? Why not when you're sailing through a slice of heaven.

Get adventurous river rafting

River rafting is fun but paddle boarding is a little more relaxing | NW

I last headed out on river rapids at the age of 18. Almost 30 years later, I was considerably more nervous even though the danger was less, in fact it was non-existent. Heading onto the river near Split gets your excitement levels up and you are very likely to get wet - but pretty unlikely to fall in completely. The river is busy so you have to listen to your guide to make sure you don't crash into other rafts or the bank - but it is great fun. Be brave, grab an oar and live a little surrounded by the most spectacular sights.

Soar through the skies on zipwires

Are you brave enough for the Croatian zipwire? | NW

I have never been on a zipwire before so was more than a little bit nervous to try six in one go. This three-hour adventure combines walks through beautiful nature with the adrenaline buzz of rushing above the trees and cliffs for 2,500 metres. Unsurprisingly, the views - whether you are hanging upside down as encouraged by the leaders or not - are gorgeous. 'I'm ready to start now,' I declared as I landed at the end of the final zipwire. It was true. The thrill once you are comfortable with being suspended on just a metal wire is immense. It just took me a little while to get to that point. Don't go to the Dalmatian Coast without trying this, no matter how nervous you are at the start.

Test local delights

Everybody loves a cocktail on holiday but trying local brews is also a huge treat | NW

There are lots of Croatian families who make their own olive oil and liquors from produce grown in the Croatian sun. You see the branches laden with exotic fruits and so why not try the produce created from these picturesque scenes? You can’t miss the family houses which sell beautifully crafted gifts to take home. They are always happy to let you try, offer very reasonable prices and something completely unique. You are also very likely to make new friends as they regale you with stories of their homeland and are more than happy to answer questions from tourists.