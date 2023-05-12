We are expanding our apprenticeship programme for 2023, with four unique opportunities to join the NationalWorld team

NationalWorld apprentices turned staffers: Isabella Boneham, Hiyah Zaidi and Susanna Sealy

At NationalWorld we're committed to help open the doors to the media industry.

As the UK's only national news brand that's not primarily based in London (our team lives and works across the UK), we're passionate about changing the landscape so that you don't have to move to the capital to pursue a career in journalism.

That's why we are once again launching our apprenticeship programme to help develop a new generation of journalists, and this time there are four opportunities to join our award-winning team.

Following NationalWorld.com's launch in March 2021, we hosted three apprentices over an 18-month period from September of that year. All three have since completed their apprenticeship, which includes the NCTJ Diploma in Journalism. And all three have stayed on in full time, permanent roles with the company.

After the fantastic success of this first round, there is now an opportunity for four apprentices to start in September 2023, to complete an 18-month programme in which they will learn on the job, produce hundreds of bylines and come out of it with a professional qualification.

This time the apprenticeships are tailored to specific areas of focus, with opportunities for:

1 Apprentice reporter specialising in news and explainers

1 Apprentice data journalist

1 Apprentice life and features writer

1 Apprentice culture writer

What are we looking for? The apprentice training scheme is designed to help aspiring journalists get their first break in the industry. You don’t need a full contacts book, or lots of work experience. What we’re looking for is: Ideas, energy and enthusiasm

A demonstrable interest in journalism

An indication of which of the four roles you’d be interested in

Why should you apply?

Here are just some reasons to consider applying:

Your first step on the ladder in the most amazing career in the world

A professional journalism qualification, the NCTJ Diploma in Journalism

The opportunity to earn a wage while learning your trade

All college fees paid by us

Professional training plus on-going support

A personal mentor to help you through the apprenticeship

An 18-month contract starting asap

26 days’ annual leave, plus bank holidays

Four days per week at work, and one day a week in college

Still not sure whether to go for it? Well, let's hear from our previous apprentices, who are all now important members of the NationalWorld team...

Hiyah Zaidi, who started as an apprentice and is now a trainee reporter focused on culture and social affairs, commented: “Starting from scratch is never easy and yet, with NationalWorld beginning a new career was just that. Switching from a post grad course to completing the NCTJ in 18 months sounded daunting, but with the help of a very friendly team, I learnt all the basics of becoming a journalist and had a lot of fun doing it! The team here are fantastic and always encourage and guide us to pursue the stories we think will bite. With the option to work from home, this role is also accessible and versatile - I've loved every minute.”

Isabella Boneham, who also started as an apprentice and is now a reporter with the title focused on the environment and sustainability, added: “Being an apprentice at NationalWorld has helped me excel in my writing as I have been able to write about a range of topics, pitch new ideas and form content plans. I have been able to learn on the job whilst also studying key topics and issues such as media law and court reporting to further my skills and understanding of the profession."

Susanna Sealy, who joined as an apprentice and is now a trainee sports writer for NationalWorld, said: “By doing my apprenticeship with NationalWorld, I've been able to dive straight into the world of journalism. As a sport journalist working on a national site, I'm constantly aware of all the sporting events and tournaments which take place rather than being restricted to focus on just one particular discipline. Through NationalWorld I'm given the time to focus on both what's trending as well as looking more into my own interests to write features or original content around the areas I'm most passionate about.

"The support I've received at NationalWorld throughout the apprenticeship has been phenomenal and you are very quickly made to feel part of a welcoming and talented team! It also says something wonderful about a company that after 18 months, all three of us who completed the apprenticeship with the site have wanted to stay and continue working here. If you would like to be part of an amazing team, write exciting and original stories, learn essential journalism skills and be somewhere where you can excel and grow then I would wholeheartedly recommend applying to NationalWorld’s apprenticeship scheme.”