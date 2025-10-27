Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew in 1989. | AFP via Getty Images

Weeks of sordid revelations about Prince Andrew have seen the Royal family’s popularity plummeting - so is there a future for them or is this finally the beginning of the end?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2025 isn’t the first time scandal has rocked the Royals but modern life and all that millionaire, inherited not earned, pomp feels more and more to belong to a bygone era.

The spotlight is rightly on Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson as excruciating details of their relationships - both personal and financial - with billionaire paedophile Jeffery Epstein continue to make their way into the headlines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair have lived rent free for more than 20 years in a 30-room mansion and made the most of every Royal link available, despite appearing to have not put anything back into public life and hugely damaging the family’s reputation.

It seems that the pressure of public opinion will force them out of the Royal Lodge, although the contract states there must be a huge payout for Andrew if that happens. And now, it is being reported that they want two other Royal homes in Windsor as a move which looks like demanding compensation.

Ironically, The Sun reports that Andrew is demanding Frogmore Cottage. Yes, the home that Prince Harry and his family left when they quit the UK.

Frogmore Cottage | Getty Images

The hatred and vilification of one Royal spare who did nothing wrong, left Harry as an outcast. His wife Meghan attacked with every misogynistic, not to mention racist, insult going. The Royal family, led by his Dad and brother, won’t even pay for the family’s security if they wished to return to visit with the King’s grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet, here are Andrew and Fergie, living the high life for free and at a cost not only to the Royal’s reputation but also to the public purse - while showing little morals and partying with an internationally detested criminal. Oh, the irony. The PR machines are in full spin but how much dirt can they completely cover?

A new Savanta poll shows the public believe the Royals knew about the allegations against Andrew before they were made public. A clear majority believe there should be an inquiry into what the royals knew and when. The poll also showed a collapse in support for the monarchy - 46% said they supported the institution compared with 39% who didn't.

Anti-monarchy campaigner Graham Smith said :"The public have made up their minds on this scandal and want answers. And clearly there is a demand for an investigation into who knew what and when.

“These numbers are shocking for the royals. And the longer they leave questions unanswered the more damage they do to their image and that of the UK."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An anonymous source told The Sun newspaper that Andrew has requested the former home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Frogmore Cottage, while Sarah may relocate to Adelaide Cottage after it is vacated by the Prince and Princess of Wales next month.

William, Kate and their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – are due to move to Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom Grade II-listed residence in Windsor Great Park.

A friend of Andrew and Sarah reportedly told The Sun: “No-one is really sure how it’s going to go down at the Palace yet. Andy is willing to leave, but these are his demands. He is realistic and knows the writing is on the wall and that his time at Royal Lodge is up.

“If he must go then he has asked for Frogmore Cottage. Incredibly Sarah has said she wants Adelaide Cottage. Sarah and Andy have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008 despite being divorced and seen like they are still a married couple. It’s incredible that they are willing to go their own separate ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it indicates that they have been under immense strain this year and need a break from one another. It’s a fresh start for both.”

The source further told The Sun the pair have set their eyes on two properties instead of one because Frogmore Cottage would be “too small” for both Andrew and Sarah.

Prince Andrew departs Westminster Abbey, London, following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in 2023. PIC: Toby Melville/PA Wire

“Frogmore Cottage is too small for both and Adelaide Cottage is around the corner so they will see each other whenever they want,” the source told the newspaper. Both have space for their daughters Eugenie and Beatrice and their families to visit.”

Charles reportedly first offered Frogmore Cottage to Andrew in January 2023 after Harry and Meghan moved out, but the former duke turned it down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends of the pair also reportedly stated Sarah “feels like she deserves a royal home to see out her years”, The Sun said.

Andrew attempted to draw a line under years of controversy, following allegations he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre, by giving up his dukedom and other honours ahead of the publication of Giuffre’s posthumous memoirs earlier this month.

But the prince, who strenuously denies the allegations, was instead swamped by criticism that has focused on the property he has lived in effectively rent-free since 2003.

Obstacles to reaching a settlement are reportedly where Andrew, eighth in line to the throne, will live and what financial recompense he will receive for the funds he spent renovating the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government has so far refused to allocate time in the House of Commons for MPs to discuss Andrew’s situation because the royal family wants Parliament to focus on “important issues”. But the issue could be raised on one of the days when ministers are not in control of the parliamentary timetable.

This horrid scandal makes the whole family look unsuitable to lead and, perhaps, the UK ready to transform itself without a Royal family. Their gold plated soap opera lives may be entertaining but Epstein created real victims. Wasting public money on spoilt Royals is no joke.