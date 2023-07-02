Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife are said to have made a staggering $3 million donation to a US college recently

When it comes to UK schools, Rishi Sunak’s generosity only stretches only as far as a £10 bottle of wine

In a bid to help a struggling school afford computers for its students, Rishi Sunak’s generosity has reportedly only stretched as far as a £10 bottle of wine, which begs the question - is that really all our children are worth?

While the Prime Minister oversees an education system in freefall, Leyburn Primary School, in his own constituency of Richmond in Yorkshire, has resorted to a raffle to fund computers for its students. After an appeal for donations, staff at the school were said to have been somewhat taken aback at receiving what is believed to be the cheapest wine available in the House of Commons shop from their representative - the UK’s leader-in-chief.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The paltry offering is dwarfed further when remembering reports only last month of how the PM and his wife, Akshata Murty - Downing Street’s richest inhabitants in history - handed over a staggering $3 million to US college, Claremont McKenna, to pay for a state-of-the-art computing lab. Fees for the Californian school are said to be around $86,500 a year for tuition and board.

Back on British soil, Sunak’s plan to improve education levels and the country’s ability to compete on a global scale is beginning to sound less sincere. In a speech in April, he said we have to “fundamentally change our education system” to give young people the knowledge and skills they need “to compete with the best in the world” - such as those with a $3m computing lab, perhaps?

Now, as teachers once again prepare to swap the classroom for a picket line this week, with head teachers likely to follow suit next term, our children’s education continues to take hit after hit, from all angles.

In a further blow to the opportunities for ordinary kids to get ahead, leaked comments from a private meeting last year appeared to show Sunak’s true colours when it comes to which children he will prioritise. He is said to have told Tory supporters he would get “far tougher” on courses at universities full of “people who don’t vote for us anyway”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But does all of this come as any surprise when we’re talking about a man who last summer also boasted of diverting funds from those most in need, to more affluent areas such as Tunbridge Wells, in a reversal of Labour formulas which apparently “shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas”?

The one thing parents should be confident in, is their Prime Minister’s desire to improve the education system for all children - not least those who were not born into a life of privilege.

However, judging by these actions, Rishi Sunak is not that person.