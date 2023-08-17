There are no plans as yet to grant the UK a bank holiday if England win the Fifa Women's World Cup final

I had no real choice growing up when it came to football as my brother and father were obsessed (cricket came a close second) so I was more than happy to attempt to play the game with them in the garden. Unfortunately for me, I had no option of choosing football at school (and I most certainly would have taken it) but was forced to play netball (albeit very badly).

I have always enjoyed watching football and I can’t tell you how lucky today’s generation of young women are to have the likes of Jill Scott and now the entire Lionesses team to encourage them to play the sport. Without question, England winning the semi-final against their bitter rivalries in the FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-final is an incredible achievement, but if they win the final, a bigger step needs to be taken.

England’s manager Sarina Wiegman is behind England fans calling for a public holiday if the Lionesses win the Women’s World Cup final. The Mirror reported (before Australia lost) that “The Australian Government is under pressure to call a public holiday if the Matildas triumph on home soil, despite an estimated cost of around £3.5bn to their economy.” The Mirror went on to say that “Asked if Rishi Sunak should do the same if England win, Dutch-born Sarina said: “I would say yes, I can see all the England people here want it!”

At present however, there are no plans from Rishi Sunak to grant the country a bank holiday if England are victorious in the World Cup final on Sunday September 17. There were also calls for the government to grant an additional bank holiday after England won the Euros in 2022, but Boris Johnson ruled it out.

The BBC reported in July 2022 that “Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer backed the calls proposing a ‘proper day of celebration’ in England if it happens. The government said it would celebrate the team’s success, but that the cost of a bank holiday is ‘considerable.’

The whole country, including a legion of young fans, will be eagerly waiting for England to play and hopefully be victorious in the Women’s World Cup final. Ahead of the semi-final against Australia, the Lionesses shared a message from David Beckham (and his daughter Harper), where David said: “Hey girls, I just wanted to say wow, what a tournament it’s been so far. It’s been so much fun to watch and we are all so proud as a nation of what you have achieved already. But seeing you girls play as a team, it’s been really incredible. Continue to do so. Good luck in the next game and just as now, our whole nation is behind you as always.” Then Harper interjected with a “Good luck lionesses.”

If Rishi does grant a bank holiday if England do win the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, not only will it give the whole country the boost we all deserve, but it will be a powerful message to the world not only how proud we are of the lionesses but how important women’s football currently is and can be in the future.

Incidentally, Rishi has tweeted about England’s result and said: “What a performance @Lionesses. Just one more page to go… Bring on Sunday.” One person said in response: “Bank holiday if we win,” whilst another said: #bankholiday please”