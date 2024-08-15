Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I praise Wizz Air for shaking up the travel industry and being pioneering by introducing the UK’s first unlimited flights deal - despite the limitations it may have.

Wizz Air is offering an “All You Can Fly” scheme for £430 until today (Friday 16 August), with the subscription price increasing after this date. It has been hailed on social media with some saying it is great for those who have flexibility, but it has also been slammed with people arguing that the scheme is a “recipe for disaster”.

While there are limitations to the new scheme, I think it is fair to see the positive in Wizz Air introducing it. The flight subscription service covers the company’s entire international network of 950 routes across Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Under the scheme you can take up to three flights a day and can travel to the likes of Reykjavik in Iceland, the Canary Islands and even the Maldives. It also allows for one personal item with additional luggage options available at the point of booking.

There are also no other European airlines offering this sort of deal. It is a UK-first, and giving passengers the option to buy this kind of subscription service is a great move from the airline. The subscription may, of course, not be suitable for everyone and fit in with everyone’s lifestyles but for those who are keen to travel and get on more flights next year, it is great for that. It is allows for spontaneous travel options at a fixed price, giving passengers the freedom to fly whenever is convenient.

I praise Wizz Air for shaking up the travel industry and being pioneering by introducing the UK's first unlimited flights deal - despite the limitations it may have. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Wizz Air is shaking up the travel industry by launching the new subscription and it will be interesting to see whether or not passengers who buy the subscription will benefit from it or not. The fact that the airline is giving passengers the choice and option to buy this is great.

Of course, there is the small print and limitations to the subscription. Many have been quick to jump on this and slate the airline. There are catches but Wizz Air should not be slammed for trialling something new - and it may work out beneficial for some.

The annual price of the scheme will be £511 after Friday and it will apply to flights taking off from 25 September. It will allow passengers to book last-minute seats on flights up to three days before departure. There are drawbacks to this, for example if you are planning for a long weekend holiday you could buy the outbound flight and hope to get a seat on a flight back home. If you are a no-show on three occasions, you will be barred from future flights with no refund.

Members will also still have to pay a £9 booking fee with each flight - so there are questions raised about how cheap the flights and total cost will be as Wizz Air flights sometimes come in well below the £25 mark as it stands. Will it be worthwhile?

There are also limited membership spots and flights are non cancellable or modifiable. If you are the kind of person who likes to plan vacations far in advance, you may struggle to get full use of this membership. It seems it will be most useful for spontaneous travellers and those who will want to hop between cities. Despite the fact that the subscription has drawbacks and may not be suitable for everyone, the airline should not be slated. It is trying something new, spearheading the way, and that is admirable.