Piers Morgan has hit out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries on Twitter. The Talk TV host hasn’t held back, describing the first three episode of the show as “worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

Now Volume 2 has officially dropped, Morgan has again taken to social media to call out Prince Harry for “trashing” his brother. The final three episodes of the series focus the couple’s decision to step down from their roles as senior royals, with Prince Harry stating in the trailer: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

This is not the first time that Morgan has called out the couple for telling their side of the story, following their interview with Oprah in March 2021 the former Good Morning Britain host stated he didn’t “believe a word” of Markle’s claims and walked off set after his comments were challenged.

So, what has Piers Morgan said about the Netflix documentary on Twitter? Here’s everything you need to know.

What has Piers Morgan said about Meghan and Harry documentary?

Morgan hit out at Prince Harry and Markle’s Netflix documentary on Twitter, stating their show is “worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. The Talk TV host went on to call out the Prince for “trashing” his brother in Volume 2, with the final three episodes focusing on the couple’s decision to step down from their roles as senior royals.

Morgan tweeted: “Prince Harry publicly trashing his brother William, branding his father King Charles a liar, and attacking his grandmother the late Queen for doing nothing.” Adding: “This is such a grotesque and sickening betrayal of his family.”

He also said that he was “traumatised” following a clip of him describing Markle as a “rockstar” featured in one of the upcoming episodes. Morgan tweeted: “I’m being regularly heard/quoted in this second instalment of the Megsflix whine-a-thon. I’m traumatised by this terrible invasion of my privacy.”

What did Piers Morgan say about their Oprah interview?

The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) host walked off set in 2021 after his comments about Markle were challenged following the couples tell-all Oprah interview. During a discussion Morgan stated he didn’t “believe a word” of Markle’s claims, including that she was unhappy and was struggling with her mental health.

Thousands of complaints were made to Ofcom following the comments, with GMB asking Morgan to apologise, with the presenter opting not to and stepping down from his role. An ITV spokesperson said at the time: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

A subsequent Ofcom report in September 2021 found that after “careful consideration,” Morgan did not breach broadcasting rules.

Does Piers Morgan know Meghan Markle?

Morgan has stated that he met Markle in 2016 after the pair chatted on Twitter and developed an online friendship. Speaking on the Late Late Show, Morgan explained that they had enjoyed “two hours in the pub” together when Meghan visited the UK to watch Serena Williams at Wimbledon and had “got on brilliantly”.

He recalled: “I put her in a cab, and it turns out it was the cab that took her to a party where she met Prince Harry. The next night they had a solo dinner and that was the last I ever heard from Meghan Markle. I never heard from her again - Meghan Markle ghosted me.”