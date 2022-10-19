She squared off against the Labour leader in Prime Minister ’s Questions ( PMQs ) for the first time since new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt scrapped “almost all” of her tax cut plans and increased public spending on Monday. Starmer slammed her economic credibility as “gone”, while Truss said she was a “fighter, not a quitter”.

It comes amid more gloomy economic news after the rate of inflation increased to 10.1% in September, returning to double figures after a slight dip to 9.9% in August. Several Tory MPs have now called for Truss to go while other senior figures within the party expressed deep unease with her leadership over plans for public spending cuts across all departments. Truss has apologised for the “mistakes” she has made in her first few weeks as Prime Minister, but has insisted she will lead the Tories into the next general election.