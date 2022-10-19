LivePMQs live: Liz Truss faces grilling from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer today after U-turns - who will win?
The Prime Minister will be challenged by Labour after U-turning on her economic strategy
Liz Truss has faced questions from Sir Keir Starmer after being forced to scrap her entire economic strategy.
She squared off against the Labour leader in Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) for the first time since new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt scrapped “almost all” of her tax cut plans and increased public spending on Monday. Starmer slammed her economic credibility as “gone”, while Truss said she was a “fighter, not a quitter”.
It comes amid more gloomy economic news after the rate of inflation increased to 10.1% in September, returning to double figures after a slight dip to 9.9% in August. Several Tory MPs have now called for Truss to go while other senior figures within the party expressed deep unease with her leadership over plans for public spending cuts across all departments. Truss has apologised for the “mistakes” she has made in her first few weeks as Prime Minister, but has insisted she will lead the Tories into the next general election.
PMQs live: Liz Truss faces grilling from Labour after U-turns
Truss quizzed on NI Protocol
Prime Minister Liz Truss said any negotiations with the European Union over the Northern Ireland Protocol will “reflect the same position” in the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.
She was responding to Conservative former minister David Jones, who asked: “Can she confirm that it’s the Government intention that the Bill should remain unamended and in particular that the European Court of Justice should have no jurisdiction in any part of the United Kingdom.”
Ms Truss said: “I am completely committed to the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill. It deals with the very specific issues we face in Northern Ireland, the free flow of trade and also making sure that the people of Norther Ireland are able to benefit from being part of the United Kingdom.
“And I can tell my honourable friend that any negotiations will reflect the same position that is in the Protocol Bill.”
Truss once again fails to commit to keeping benefits in line with inflation
Prime Minister Liz Truss said she would protect the most vulnerable, but did not commit to maintaining the link between benefits and inflation.
Conservative MP John Baron (Basildon and Billericay) said: “Recent events meant that spending is going to be more constrained than originally thought.
“May I encourage the Prime Minister to ensure that we retain compassion in politics in these decisions, including maintaining the link between benefits and inflation, will she do that?”
Ms Truss said: “We are compassionate Conservatives. We will always work to protect the most vulnerable, and that is what we did with the energy price guarantee.
“We are going to make sure the most vulnerable are protected into year two, and I’m sure the Chancellor has heard my honourable friend’s representations on the contents of the medium-term fiscal plan.”
Truss refuses to confirm carers’ allowance will rise with inflation
The Lib Dem leader Ed Davey - who is a carer for his son - has asked if support for the most vulnerable, including the carers’ allowance, will rise with inflation.
Truss declines to confirm, and merely says “we will always support the most vulnerable”.
What government said yesterday on the pension triple lock
A No10 spokespersons said yesterday that Truss and Hunt would “review” the pledge to bring back the pension triple lock.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are very aware of how many vulnerable pensioners there are and indeed our priority ahead of this fiscal plan is we continue to protect the most vulnerable in society. The Prime Minister and the Chancellor are not making any commitments on individual policy areas at this point, but as I say the decisions will be made through the prism of what matters most to the most vulnerable.”
Truss says she will not axe pension triple lock
SNP leader Ian Blackford has said Truss is about to throw pensioners under the bus by ditching the pension triple lock - which would keep payments in line with inflation.
Liz Truss has said she would bring back the triple lock, despite her spokesperson saying yesterday it may be axed.
She said it was a Conservative manifesto commitment, and that she could not be clearer in keeping it.
The issue for Truss is whether voters believe her. A ban on fracking was also a manifesto pledge and that has been ended, and in PMQs last week Truss said that there be no public spending cuts, the opposite of what her new Chancellor is now saying.
Truss: ‘I’m a fighter not a quitter'
Liz Truss insisted she is “a fighter not a quitter” after Sir Keir Starmer said the Conservatives’ economic credibility is “gone” and said of the Prime Minister: “Why is she still here?”
Labour leader Sir Keir, in his concluding remarks, said: “The only mandate she’s ever had is from members opposite, it was a mandate built on fantasy economics and it ended in disaster.
“The country’s got nothing to show for it except the destruction of the economy and the implosion of the Tory Party.”
Sir Keir read out a list of dropped economic policies, with Labour MPs shouting “gone” after each one.
He added: “Economic credibility – gone. And her supposed best friend the former chancellor, he’s gone as well. They’re all gone. So why is she still here?”
Ms Truss replied: “I am a fighter and not a quitter. I have acted in the national interest to make sure that we have economic stability.”
Starmer: ‘What’s the point of a prime minister whose promises don’t even last a week?'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked: “What’s the point of a prime minister whose promises don’t even last a week?”
He said: “Last week the Prime Minister stood there and promised absolutely no spending reductions, they all cheered. This week the Chancellor announced a new wave of cuts. What’s point of a prime minister whose promises don’t even last a week?”
Liz Truss replied: “Well I can assure (him) that spending will go up next year and it will go up the year after, but of course we need to get value for taxpayers’ money.
“The Labour Party has pledged hundreds of billions of spending pledges, none of which they’ve retracted, (he) needs to reflect the economy reality in his policies.”
Starmer rushing through his questions
The Labour leader says Truss ignored every question in last PMQs and criticised Labour's plan to put a six-month freeze on energy bills. He now says Truss has made it her policy. Starmer asks: "How can she be held to account when not in charge?"
Truss says: "I had to take the decision because of the economic situation to adjust our policies. I am somebody who is prepared to front up, I'm prepared to take the tough decisions, unlike the honourable gentleman [Starmer].”
PMQs started
Sir Keir Starmer asks if Liz Truss will be out by Christmas. The PM says she only been in office for two months, but cites her energy policy and crackdown on unions, which is yet to be passed, as successes.
