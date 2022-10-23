LivePolitics live: Boris Johnson drops out of Tory leadership race - leaving the path clear for Rishi Sunak
The race is on to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister after her disastrous 44 days in office
Boris Johnson has announced he will not stand for the Tory leadership.
The former prime minister was widely expected to enter the contest, but said that despite having the support of the MPs required to run, he had come to the conclusion “this would simply not be the right thing to do” as “you can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament”.
His surprise decision leaves Rishi Sunak as the clear favourite and frontrunner, with Penny Mordaunt the only other candidate in the race.
‘Not the right time’ - Johnson’s statement in full
Here’s Boris Johnson’s full statement following his shock exit from the race:
“In the last few days I have been overwhelmed by the number of people who suggested that I should once again contest the Conservative Party leadership, both among the public and among friends and colleagues in Parliament.
“I have been attracted because I led our party into a massive election victory less than three years ago – and I believe I am therefore uniquely placed to avert a general election now.
“A general election would be a further disastrous distraction just when the Government must focus on the economic pressures faced by families across the country.
“I believe I am well placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024 – and tonight I can confirm that I have cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations, including a proposer and a seconder, and I could put my nomination in tomorrow.
“There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members – and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday.
“But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.
“And though I have reached out to both Rishi (Sunak) and Penny (Mordaunt) – because I hoped that we could come together in the national interest – we have sadly not been able to work out a way of doing this.
“Therefore I am afraid the best thing is that I do not allow my nomination to go forward and commit my support to whoever succeeds.
“I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time.”
Boris Johnson has pulled out of running for the Tory leadership, despite claiming he had the support required to do so.
The former prime minister said: “I believe I am well placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024 – and tonight I can confirm that I have cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations, including a proposer and a seconder, and I could put my nomination in tomorrow.
“There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members – and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday.
“But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.”
Johnson said that due to the failure to reach a deal with Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, “I am afraid the best thing is that I do not allow my nomination to go forward and commit my support to whoever succeeds”.
“I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time,” the former prime minister said.
Rishi Sunak launches bid for Number 10
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak meet for talks
The former Prime Minister and his Chancellor have been locked in talks over a potential joint-ticket to succeed Liz Truss.
The pair are the frontrunners in the Conservative leadership race, despite neither having officially declared yet.
The only candiate to formally throw their hat in the ring has been Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt, who announced her campaign on Friday.
Badenoch backs Rishi
Lord Frost backs Rishi Sunak for PM
Priti Patel backs Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson pictured flying back to the UK
Boris Johnson was flying to the UK from his Caribbean holiday to attempt an extraordinary comeback as prime minister after telling an ally he is “up for it”.
Trade minister Sir James Duddridge said the man who stood down six weeks ago after being ousted by his own cabinet following a series of scandals has told him “we are going to do this”.
The Tory MP said Johnson will land back in Britain on Saturday (22 October) and will challenge to replace Liz Truss as Conservative leader.
But the development will not be welcomed by all Tories, with former leader Lord William Hague warning Johnson’s resurrection would lead to a “death spiral” for the party.
Sir James, who served as one of Johnson’s parliamentary private secretaries at No 10, told the PA news agency: “I’ve been in contact with the boss via WhatsApp.
“He’s going to fly back. He said, ‘I’m flying back, Dudders. We are going to do this. I’m up for it’.”
The MP for Rochford and Southend East was confident that Mr Johnson will get the 100 nominations from Tory colleagues to make it to the next stage of the contest “quite quickly”.
Sky News photographed the ex-PM and wife Carrie Johnson on an overnight British Airways flight back from the Dominican Republic with their children and said the MP received “one or two boos” as he boarded.
Rishi Sunak is the ‘first contender to pass threshold of 100 Tory MPs’
A source in the former chancellor’s camp told the PA news agency he had won the backing of 100 colleagues to make it to the next stage.
Neither Boris Johnson or Rishi Sunak have officially launched their campaigns, unlike Penny Mordaunt who put her name forward with a pledge to re-unite the bitterly divided Tory Party.
The Leader of the House – who finished third in the last leadership election – said she had been encouraged by the support she had received from fellow Conservative MPs.
“I’ve been encouraged by support from colleagues who want a fresh start, a united party and leadership in the national interest,” she said in a statement posted on social media.
“I’m running to be the leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister – to unite our country, deliver our pledges and win the next GE (general election).”
Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan endorses Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson appears to be gaining the backing of the current Tory cabinet, with a fifth member supporter the former leader’s return to the top job.
Transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has endorses Johnson as the next Tory leader and prime minister.
She tweeted: “I have worked closely with @BorisJohnson for many years. He can continue to deliver for the country and already has a mandate. It’s time to #bringbackboris”