LivePolitics live: Truss meets 1922 Commitee chair Sir Graham Brady as Speaker investigates fracking vote chaos
Chaotic scenes in the House of Commons on Wednesday have brought Liz Truss’s ability to lead her own party into question
Liz Truss is currently meeting with the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives Sir Graham Brady, Downing Street has said.
It comes after the Prime Minister acknowledged a “difficult day” in her premiership on Wednesday amid chaotic scenes in the Commons and Tory MPs in open revolt. Despite her government teetering on the brink of collapse Truss wants to push on as Prime Minister, Downing Street has said. On Wendesday, her Home Secretary resigned, there was mayhem in the Commons over a fracking vote and confusion reigned over whether the Chief and Deputy Chief Whip had quit.
Suella Braverman hit out at Ms Truss’s “tumultuous” premiership as she resigned and accused the government of “breaking key pledges”. Her exit, which came just five days after Kwasi Kwarteng’s sacking as Chancellor, means the Prime Minister has lost two people from the four great offices of state within her first six weeks in No 10. The exodus appeared to continue with speculation that Chief Whip Wendy Morton and her deputy Craig Whittaker walked out after a last-minute U-turn on a threat to strip the whip from Conservative MPs if they backed a Labour challenge over fracking.
Live: Truss meets 1922 Commitee chair as she battles Tory revolt
Tory MP gives Truss ‘12 hours to save her job'
Senior backbencher Simon Hoare was unable to say whether the country has a functioning government as he gave Liz Truss “12 hours” to fix the situation.
The pound, which faced a battering over the disastrous mini-budget, slid again as City traders digested the growing turmoil in Westminster.
Six Conservatives demanded Truss’s exit before the morning was out and the number expected to rise even further – with the scale of private demands believed to be far higher.
Veteran Tory Sir Gary Streeter said it now seems they must change leader but warned the Tories could still face “slaughter at the next election”. Sheryll Murray branded Truss’s position as “untenable”, while Miriam Cates told Times Radio “it’s time for the Prime Minister to go”.
Downing Street: ‘no change to Truss’s plan to stay in No 10'
Downing Street has denied that there is any change to Liz Truss’s plan to stay in No 10 beyond the fiscal plan on 31 October.
Asked the question, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “No plans for any change. The Prime Minister will continue beyond the 31st”.
No 10 sources said Truss invited Sir Graham Brady to Downing Street for talks after chaotic scenes in the Commons on Wednesday that followed the resignation of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary.
The offical spokesman added: “The Prime Minister acknowledges yesterday was a difficult day and she recognises the public wanted to see the Government focussing less on politics and more on delivering their priorities. That is also what the Prime Minister wants.
“You saw her take action yesterday and make a number of difficult decisions. She ensured the public can take confidence in the importance of the ministerial code, she provided reassurance to pensioners worried about the rising cost of living.
“And she took further steps on safeguarding energy security. She’s also working with the Chancellor on delivering economic stability and growth.”
Truss acknoledges a ‘difficult day'
Liz Truss has acknowledged a "difficult day" in her premiership on Wednesday amid chaotic scenes in the Commons and Tory MPs in open revolt.
Yesterday saw saw her Home Secretary resign, mayhem in the Commons over a fracking vote, and confusion over whether the Chief and Deputy Chief Whip had quit.
However Truss still wants to push on as Prime Minister, Downing Street has said.
Truss meeting with chair of 1922 Committee
Government chaos causes pound to slide
The pound slid lower on Thursday morning as shaken City traders digested the growing political turmoil.
Sterling declined by 0.27% to 1.119 against the US dollar – its lowest reading this week – as it lost the gains it briefly made earlier.
Meanwhile, yields on UK Government bonds (gilts) moved marginally higher, reflecting an increase in the cost of state borrowing.
The yield on UK 10-year bonds was up 0.018 percentage points at 3.89%.
Speaker investigating Commons chaos
The Speaker has announced he is investigating the chaos in Parliament last night, with reports MPs were manhandled into the division lobbies.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle told the Commons: “I wish to say something about the reports of behaviour in the division lobbies last night.
“I have asked the Serjeant at Arms and other senior officials to investigate the incident and report back to me. I will then update the House.
“I remind Members that the behaviour code applies to them as well as to other members of our parliamentary community, and this gives me another opportunity to talk about the kind of House I want to see and I believe that the vast majority of MPs also want to see.
“I want this to be a House in which we, while we might have very strong political disagreements, treat each other courteously and with respect, and we should show the same courtesy and respect to those who work with and for us.
“To that end I will be meeting with senior party representatives to seek an agreed position that behaviour like that described last night is not acceptable in all circumstances.”
#lastchance
Tory MP Gary Streeter said the party must ditch Liz Truss.
“Sadly, it seems we must change leader BUT even if the angel Gabriel now takes over, the parliamentary party has to urgently rediscover discipline, mutual respect and teamwork if we are to (i) govern the UK well and (ii) avoid slaughter at the next election,” he said on Twitter, adding the hashtag #lastchance.
‘Very clear’ it was a three-line whip
Cabinet minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan insisted she is part of a functioning Government, and said the three-line whip for the fracking vote was “very clear”.
She said the fracking vote “remained a three-line whip all the way through”, despite confusion in the Commons on Wednesday evening.
Asked if hers is a functioning Government, she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Yes, we are.”
She agreed that Wednesday was “turbulent” with the resignation of Suella Braverman, but said Grant Shapps will now “pick up the reins” in the Home Office.
On the fracking vote, she said: “It was a three-line whip, it remained a three-line whip all the way through, which is a very clear statement of direction by the Whips’ Office.”
Ms Trevelyan said it is for the party’s managers to decide whether MPs who did not vote with the Government lose the whip.
Claims Tory MPs were “manhandled and bullied” over fracking vote
Liz Truss’s premiership is hanging by a thread after a chaotic day in Westminster which saw her Home Secretary resign, confusion over whether the Chief and Deputy Chief Whip had quit, and a Commons motion descend into chaos over a fracking vote with allegations of “manhandling and bullying”.
There was speculation that Chief Whip Wendy Morton and her deputy Craig Whittaker walked out of the Commons after a last-minute U-turn on a threat to strip the whip from Conservative MPs if they backed a Labour challenge over fracking.
It came after climate minister Graham Stuart told the Commons minutes before the vote that “quite clearly this is not a confidence vote”, despite Mr Whittaker earlier issuing a “100% hard” three-line whip, meaning any Tory MP who rebelled could be thrown out of the parliamentary party.
No 10 later said Mr Stuart had been “mistakenly” told by Downing Street to say the vote should not be treated as a confidence motion, and that Conservative MPs were “fully aware” it was subject to a three-line whip.
A spokesman said the whips would be speaking to the Tories who failed to support the government and those without a “reasonable excuse” would face “proportionate disciplinary action”.
In extraordinary scenes, Cabinet ministers Therese Coffey and Jacob Rees-Mogg were among a group of senior Tories accused of pressuring colleagues to go into the “no” lobby, with Labour former minister Chris Bryant saying some MPs were “physically manhandled into another lobby and being bullied”.
Chief whip remains in post, says Downing Street
Amid confusion over the chief whip’s current status in government, Downing Street has said that Wendy Morton remains in her post.
It was widely reported, however unconfirmed, earlier this evening that Morton has tendered her resignation after confusion over the party’s stance on whether the fracking debate would be held as a de-facto ‘confidence vote’ in Liz Truss.
Tory MPs had been told throughout the day from party whipe that they would have the whip removed for voting against the party line, a stance which flipped moment before the vote took place.
Rumours swirled over Morton, who was said to have written a letter of resignation in response to the political chaos.
However, Downing Street have now confirmed that she has remained in post alongside deputy chief whip, Craig Whittaker.