LivePolitics live: Truss on the brink after Braverman resigns and confusion reigns over fracking ‘confidence vote’
Chaotic scenes in the House of Commons on Wednesday have brought Liz Truss’s ability to lead her own party into question
Liz Truss’s government is teetering on the brink of collapse after a chaotic day on Wednesday which saw her Home Secretary resign, mayhem in the Commons over a fracking vote, and confusion over whether the Chief and Deputy Chief Whip had quit.
Suella Braverman hit out at Ms Truss’s “tumultuous” premiership as she resigned and accused the government of “breaking key pledges”.
Her exit, which came just five days after Kwasi Kwarteng’s sacking as Chancellor, means the Prime Minister has lost two people from the four great offices of state within her first six weeks in No 10.
The exodus appeared to continue with speculation that Chief Whip Wendy Morton and her deputy Craig Whittaker walked out after a last-minute U-turn on a threat to strip the whip from Conservative MPs if they backed a Labour challenge over fracking.
Earlier, Truss squared off against the Labour leader in Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) for the first time since new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt scrapped “almost all” of her tax cut plans and increased public spending on Monday. Starmer slammed her economic credibility as “gone”, while Truss said she was a “fighter, not a quitter”.
Several Tory MPs have now called for Truss to go while other senior figures within the party expressed deep unease with her leadership over plans for public spending cuts across all departments. Truss has apologised for the “mistakes” she has made in her first few weeks as Prime Minister, but has insisted she will lead the Tories into the next general election.
PMQs live: Liz Truss grilled by Keir Starmer after U-turns
Claims Tory MPs were “manhandled and bullied” over fracking vote
Liz Truss’s premiership is hanging by a thread after a chaotic day in Westminster which saw her Home Secretary resign, confusion over whether the Chief and Deputy Chief Whip had quit, and a Commons motion descend into chaos over a fracking vote with allegations of “manhandling and bullying”.
There was speculation that Chief Whip Wendy Morton and her deputy Craig Whittaker walked out of the Commons after a last-minute U-turn on a threat to strip the whip from Conservative MPs if they backed a Labour challenge over fracking.
It came after climate minister Graham Stuart told the Commons minutes before the vote that “quite clearly this is not a confidence vote”, despite Mr Whittaker earlier issuing a “100% hard” three-line whip, meaning any Tory MP who rebelled could be thrown out of the parliamentary party.
No 10 later said Mr Stuart had been “mistakenly” told by Downing Street to say the vote should not be treated as a confidence motion, and that Conservative MPs were “fully aware” it was subject to a three-line whip.
A spokesman said the whips would be speaking to the Tories who failed to support the government and those without a “reasonable excuse” would face “proportionate disciplinary action”.
In extraordinary scenes, Cabinet ministers Therese Coffey and Jacob Rees-Mogg were among a group of senior Tories accused of pressuring colleagues to go into the “no” lobby, with Labour former minister Chris Bryant saying some MPs were “physically manhandled into another lobby and being bullied”.
Chief whip remains in post, says Downing Street
Amid confusion over the chief whip’s current status in government, Downing Street has said that Wendy Morton remains in her post.
It was widely reported, however unconfirmed, earlier this evening that Morton has tendered her resignation after confusion over the party’s stance on whether the fracking debate would be held as a de-facto ‘confidence vote’ in Liz Truss.
Tory MPs had been told throughout the day from party whipe that they would have the whip removed for voting against the party line, a stance which flipped moment before the vote took place.
Rumours swirled over Morton, who was said to have written a letter of resignation in response to the political chaos.
However, Downing Street have now confirmed that she has remained in post alongside deputy chief whip, Craig Whittaker.
Rees-Mogg denies claims Tory MPs were ‘bullied’ into voting chamber
Jacob Rees-Mogg has denied that Tory MPs were bullied into voting in the fracking debate.
Labour MP Chris Bryant claims that Therese Coffey and Rees-Mogg were among the group of senior MPs “manhandling” and “bullied” into the voting chamber.
Speaking to Sky News, Rees-Mogg said: “I think to characterise it as bullying is mistaken.
“I did hear one person shout and use an expletive as he marched in. He said everyone should go and vote and he said that loudly. But he didn’t say it to anyone individually. He said it to the assembled crowd.
“There were some people waiting outside the division lobby who weren’t sure whether it was a vote of no confidence or not and there was some discussion on the issue. It was a perfectly normal discussion.”
He added that there was confusion over whether the vote itself was to be considered a ‘confidence vote’ in Liz Truss. The party whips had been instructing as such throughout the day, however Rees-Mogg said that a miscommunication took place after a “junior offical” from Number 10 relayed a message that it was not a confidence vote shortly before the vote took place.
He said: “Nobody else was aware of that. Most members thought it was a vote of confidence.”
Reports Tory MPs ‘manhandled and bullied’ into voting chamber for fracking vote
There have been claims that some Tory MPs were “manhandled” into the voting chamber to cast their vote on the fracking motion, which had originally been touted as a ‘confidence vote’ in Liz Truss’ government.
Labour MP Chris Bryant told the chamber after the vote: “I would urge you to launch an investigation into the scenes outside the entrance to the no lobby earlier. As you know, members are expected to be able to vote without fear or favour and the behaviour code which is agreed by the whole of the House says there shall never be bullying or harassment.
“I saw members being physically manhandled into another lobby and being bullied. If we want to stand up against bullying in this House of our staff, we have to stop bullying in this chamber as well.”
Speaking to Sky News later, Bryant added: “I know that Therese Coffey was in the group. I know that Jacob Rees-Mogg was in the group and there were others as well. The group all moved forward with one member. It was Alex Stafford. He was to my mind physically manhandled into the lobby.”
His claims were echoed by other MPs in the chamber, including shadow minister Anna McMorrin, shadow Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray and SNP MP David Linden.
Fracking motion voted down in House of Commons as Tories backtrack on ‘confidence vote’ stance
A Labour motion to consider banning fracking has been defeated in the House of Commons.
The motion failed to pass, being defeated with 230 votes for and 326 against, with a majority of 96.
The vote had initally been touted as a “confidence vote” in Liz Truss’ government with the threat of the party whip being removed from any Conservative MPs who backed Labour’s motion.
However, confusion reigned for Tory MPs during the debate, when climate minister Graham Stuart stated in the session: “Quite clearly, this is not a confidence vote”.
It comes amid unconfirmed reports that the Tory cheif whip, Wendy Morton, has resigned.
PMQs verdict: five key points
With Liz Truss’ premiership teetering on the brink, every PMQs has become a must-watch event and today’s was no different.
It was the first time the Prime Minister had answered questions in the commons after her humiliating mini budget U-turn under Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Truss traded barbs with Sir Keir Starmer, opposition parties and even some of her own MPs in an illuminating affair, even if her comments aren’t likely to make tomorrow’s front pages.
Truss committed to maintaining the pension triple lock, despite yesterday her spokesperson saying it was up for review, and rolled out a Tory attack line, that Labour supported the rail strikes. However, unusually, she faced some of the toughest questions from her own backbenchers, who held her to account on international aid, social care and benefits.
Braverman resigns after ‘technical infringement’ of Cabinet rules
Suella Braverman, the former Home Secretary, has confirmed she has resigned, posting her resignation letter on Twitter.
She said she has stood down due to a “technical infringement of the rules” of Cabinet.
Braverman said she “sent an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague”.
“As you know, the document was a draft Written Ministerial Statement about migration, due for publication imminently,” she wrote.
“Nevertheless it is right for me to go. As soon as I realised my mistake, I rapidly reported this on official channels, and informed the Cabinet Secretary.”
Read Braverman’s letter in full below.
Braverman departs as Home Secretary
Suella Braverman has departed as Home Secretary, the Guardian reports.
It comes the day after the Cabinet minister described the paper as “wokerati” in the House of Commons.
It is thought Liz Truss made the decision after cancelling her visit to an electronics manufacturer.
She reportedly wants to bring more Rishi Sunak backers into her Cabinet, and Grant Shapps has been tipped to replace the hardline Braverman.
Tory MP unsure whether Truss should lead party into election
Tory MP Miriam Cates has said she is not sure whether Liz Truss should lead the party into the next election.
But she said she feels an “enormous amount of sympathy” for the Prime Minister on a personal level.
“She’s a wife, she’s a mum, at the end of the day (it’s) incredibly challenging personal circumstances for her, but I do think the key thing here is to emit a message of stability,” she said.
Asked before PMQs if she wanted Liz Truss to lead the party into the next election, she told GB News: “I don’t know. I mean, I think the polling is really bad.
“I don’t think we should always be following the polling and we shouldn’t be creating our policy off the back of polling, but I think the key thing I would like to see her and the Government address is this realignment that got us elected in 2019.”
After the clash in the Commons, Ms Cates said Ms Truss gave a “very confident” performance, but it was “too soon to say… what the future holds”.
Truss cancels public visit without giving reason
Liz Truss has cancelled a visit scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
No 10 has not given a reason for the cancellation of the visit to an electronics manufacturer specialising in defence and aerospace technology.
It comes as speculation increases that Tory MPs are trying to oust the under-fire Prime Minister.