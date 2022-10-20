Chaotic scenes in the House of Commons on Wednesday have brought Liz Truss’s ability to lead her own party into question

Liz Truss’s government is teetering on the brink of collapse after a chaotic day on Wednesday which saw her Home Secretary resign, mayhem in the Commons over a fracking vote, and confusion over whether the Chief and Deputy Chief Whip had quit.

Suella Braverman hit out at Ms Truss’s “tumultuous” premiership as she resigned and accused the government of “breaking key pledges”.

Her exit, which came just five days after Kwasi Kwarteng’s sacking as Chancellor, means the Prime Minister has lost two people from the four great offices of state within her first six weeks in No 10.

The exodus appeared to continue with speculation that Chief Whip Wendy Morton and her deputy Craig Whittaker walked out after a last-minute U-turn on a threat to strip the whip from Conservative MPs if they backed a Labour challenge over fracking.

Earlier, Truss squared off against the Labour leader in Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) for the first time since new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt scrapped “almost all” of her tax cut plans and increased public spending on Monday. Starmer slammed her economic credibility as “gone”, while Truss said she was a “fighter, not a quitter”.

Several Tory MPs have now called for Truss to go while other senior figures within the party expressed deep unease with her leadership over plans for public spending cuts across all departments. Truss has apologised for the “mistakes” she has made in her first few weeks as Prime Minister, but has insisted she will lead the Tories into the next general election.

