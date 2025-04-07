A survey by Electrify Britain reveals most of us envy neighbours' homes

Storybeat

A new survey by Electrify Britain has found most of us (58%) envy other people’s homes, with more than half (55%) of those admitting that seeing their neighbours make innovative home upgrades, like installing solar panels, heat pumps and EV charging points, make them green with envy.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new survey by has found most of us (58%) envy other people’s homes, with more than half (55%) of those admitting that seeing their neighbours make innovative home upgrades, like installing solar panels, heat pumps and EV charging points, make them green with envy.

Giving a new meaning to keeping up with the Joneses, nearly half (46%) of those surveyed admitted that they’d consider getting solar panels installed if their neighbour did, and nearly a third (29%) say they’d now choose electric upgrades over other home enhancements, like landscaping the garden (12%) and installing a new kitchen (18%). While neighbourly competition was once about which car was parked in the driveway and how green the lawn was, it’s clear that times are changing. While aesthetics is important, nearly a fifth (18%) admit they are jealous of how energy efficient other people’s homes are, and similar numbers (14%) say that money saving upgrades that reduce bills are a thing to covet – the survey was produced by Electrify Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although neighbourhood envy is nothing new, boosting your home with electric upgrades is a relatively new trend. Of those who said they fancy installing solar panels, an EV charging point or a heat pump, nearly half (44%) have wanted these upgrades for two years or less. But despite the new interest, more than a third (35%) feel that such improvements will future-proof their property. With an ongoing cost-of-living crisis and energy bills on the rise once again as price cap increases take effect this week, 45% of those asked say that money-saving is the main reason to upgrade, as the new tech features would help to keep bills down. However, the majority (67%) of those asked weren't aware that fully electric homes have the potential to reduce energy bills to £0. With this in mind, more than 4 in 10 (41%) say they'd consider electric upgrades in the future.

See a summary video of the Electrify Britain Commission tour across Britain HERE

Looking forward, nearly half (43%) of those surveyed agreed that the Government should ensure that new-build homes are electrified, and more than a third (34%) would be tempted by an electric-powered new build for their next home. Support for this spans all age groups, but interestingly, the generation that was most impassioned was the silent generation (80+), of whom - more than half (51%) say that all new homes should be electric, compared to 40% of Gen Z. Camilla Born, CEO of Electrify Britain, added: You could almost say electric tech is contagious. If your friend, neighbour or relative has the latest electric car, solar or a heat pump and they’re cutting their bills, of course you're going to want to be part of the action. Electric is simply better, more modern tech.

See a summary video of the Electrify Britain Commission HERE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working to make electric energy more accessible and affordable through cost reduction, infrastructure development and local generation, Electrify Britain will make it easier for Britons to make their dream home upgrades, whether it's to keep up with the neighbours or keep costs down. One such example of a truly modern, efficient home is Jan’s in Balsall Heath. She recently met with Electrify Britain to tell her story. Thanks to her solar panels, her home is powered by the sun and she can do her laundry in the middle of the day, hang it out to dry and bring it back in without spending a penny.

In addition to calling for new build homes to be fully electric, Electrify Britain is also calling for immediate action to remove policy costs from electricity bills through reallocation. This will rebalance the disparity between gas and electricity bills, addressing fuel poverty and making clean technologies more accessible to everyone. Electrify Britain launched its Commission in February 2025 to explore how electrification will benefit people and industry. As part of the Commission, Electrify Britain toured the country, visiting homes, communities, training centres, factories, universities and more to see first-hand the benefits of clean, homegrown energy.

Read the full report from the Electrify Britain Commission, including more electrification success stories like Jan HERE