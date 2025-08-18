Are You Installing 79 Series MSA Mirrors? Crucial Tips to Consider

MSA Mirrors

Most Australian outdoor enthusiasts depend on the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 series when planning an off-road adventure. That means they will have to move through rough, rural roads and busy city streets.

Additionally, the ‘Australian Transport Safety Bureau’ mentioned that vehicle collisions include large caravans and trailers. These are responsible for almost 20% of the entire road crashes that include heavy vehicles. In order to be safe from such accidents, it is essential to say yes to advanced mirrors. This is where the high-end 79 series MSA mirrors come into play. They help you to stay safe, improve visibility, and minimize blind spots.

It all works in your favor if you install it correctly. In this article, we will share a few essential tips that will help you install these mirrors properly.

Select the correct model

Before you install, ensure that you choose the best one that syncs well with your Land Cruiser. Here, you need to look into certain specific requirements. Decide if you wish to tow a caravan or want an off-road adventure. Once you have made up your mind, you need to select a mirror that is designed for your purpose. There are mirror models that come with features such as extendable arms, heated glass, or convex lenses. All these are highly suitable for the Australian climate.

Discard the factory mirror

You should take away the current factory mirror carefully. To ensure maximum safety, use the manual instructions of your vehicle. You can opt for a trim removal tool if required to avert any damage to the mirror assembly or door panel. Make sure all the hardware and screws are stored in a secure place for proper reinstallation.

Install the mounting bracket

You must attach the mounting bracket of the mirror to the allocated corner of the car’s door. Make sure to align it well and fasten it safely. Go ahead and tighten every bolt so that there is no vibration or movement at the time of driving. This is essential, more so when you are navigating through uneven Australian roads.

Collect all the essential devices and tools

In order to install these mirrors perfectly, you need to have all the necessary tools with you. These include tools such as a screwdriver and a socket wrench kit. There are a few MSA mirrors available in the market that have an in-built mounting hardware. However, you will have to know that first before you start installing.

Therefore, it is always best to ask the service provider and be sure of it. To know more, you can browse through Brixton4x4.com.au and check out the MSA mirrors available and their features. This will help you get the correct model that caters to your requirements.

Therefore, these are a few of the tips that you need to follow when you are installing the MSA mirrors. Asking a professional service provider is a good decision because it helps you to get the correct guidelines and stay safe.

Final words

You will have to install the MSA mirrors for your Land Cruiser vehicle correctly to reap the best benefits. Following the tips mentioned above will enable you to get the installation process correct and drive safely.