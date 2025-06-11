Brits admit to forgetting Father’s Day while spoiling Mum
A nationwide poll commissioned by Terry’s Chocolate shows that 1 in 10 Brits are likely to forget Father’s Day entirely, while nearly 20% admit they spend more money on Mother’s Day than on Dad’s big day.
It’s the younger generation who are the worst offenders - Gen Z are twice as likely to splash out £50 or more on mum than they are on dad, with 1 in 10 admitting they won’t spend a single penny on their old man this Father’s Day. That’s if they remember it at all - around 1 in 7 Gen Z admit they’re likely to forget the day entirely.
Terry’s poll also revealed the nation’s most forgetful hotspots with Nottingham taking the lead, where more than 1 in 5 (21%) admit to forgetting Father’s Day completely.
Britain’s Cities Most Likely to Forget Father’s Day
- Nottingham (21%)
- Edinburgh (20%)
- Belfast (18%)
- Plymouth (17%)
- Bristol (16%)
This Father’s Day (Sunday 15 June), Terry’s is urging Brits not to forget the father figures in their lives - whether it’s a dad, stepdad, grandad or someone who’s always been there. Grab a Terry’s Chocolate Orange for less than your lunchtime meal deal, and you’ll still be the favourite child.
“Let’s face it, dads aren’t always the easiest to buy for - but that’s no excuse to forget them altogether,” says Terry’s spokesperson,Lorène Decam. “Even a Terry’s Chocolate Ball can do the trick!’’.