Brits admit to forgetting Father’s Day while spoiling Mum

All data points are from a survey of 2000 UK adults, via Censuswide, March 2025

New research has revealed that when it comes to special occasions, dads may not always get the same level of attention as mums - with many Brits admitting they’re more likely to go all out for Mother’s Day than Father’s Day.

A nationwide poll commissioned by Terry’s Chocolate shows that 1 in 10 Brits are likely to forget Father’s Day entirely, while nearly 20% admit they spend more money on Mother’s Day than on Dad’s big day.

It’s the younger generation who are the worst offenders - Gen Z are twice as likely to splash out £50 or more on mum than they are on dad, with 1 in 10 admitting they won’t spend a single penny on their old man this Father’s Day. That’s if they remember it at all - around 1 in 7 Gen Z admit they’re likely to forget the day entirely.

Terry’s poll also revealed the nation’s most forgetful hotspots with Nottingham taking the lead, where more than 1 in 5 (21%) admit to forgetting Father’s Day completely.

Britain’s Cities Most Likely to Forget Father’s Day

Nottingham (21%) Edinburgh (20%) Belfast (18%) Plymouth (17%) Bristol (16%)

“Let’s face it, dads aren’t always the easiest to buy for - but that’s no excuse to forget them altogether,” says Terry’s spokesperson,Lorène Decam. “Even a Terry’s Chocolate Ball can do the trick!’’.