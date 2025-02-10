Brits admit to never having a bath or shower, survey finds

User (UGC) Submitted

New research uncovers the UK’s quirky washing habits including those in Wales and the North East loving a soak, spending more than 30 minutes in the tub.

It’s the age-old question: bath or shower? And it turns out the UK has some strong opinions when it comes to getting clean.

A new survey of 2,000 adults by leading bathroom manufacturer, nuie, has found nearly 40% of people in the South East like to get clean quickly with their showers only taking two to five minutes.

At the other end of the shower scale, 10% of the Welsh population admitted to spending over 30 minutes in the shower, sending a whopping 270 litres of water down the drain each day.

But it’s not just precious time under the shower the Welsh love – when it comes to bathing, they are joint top with the North East, with almost a fifth (17%) of people in each region admitting to spending more than half an hour in the tub.

Meanwhile, those in the East of England, the East Midlands, and Yorkshire are the quickest in the shower, only spending on average eight minutes washing their luscious locks. Taking the crown for top water savers are shower lovers in the South East who spend an average of just seven minutes getting clean.

However, the survey found that some of the West Midlands (1%) don’t shower or bath – at all.

When it comes to generational divides, the younger generation is all about convenience when it comes to washing with 61% of Gen Z (18-27 year-olds) preferring to shower rather than soak in the tub. The Boomer generation (61-79 year-olds) are in favour of soaking in the bath, with almost a third (28%) choosing to take a bath over jumping into the shower.

However, it’s not just about getting clean quickly – Gen Z also spends the most time in the shower, with 26% of them washing for a luxurious average of 13 minutes. All that water equates to a staggering 42,588 litres, enough to fill 85,176 water bottles or do 851 loads of washing. In contrast, Boomers are the quickest showerers, with over 65% spending a mere six minutes under the showerhead, using almost half (46%) the amount of water as Gen Z.

“Whether you prefer a relaxing bath or a quick shower, we believe that every bathroom should be a space where you can unwind and feel your best,” said Jon Walker, Head of Marketing at nuie. “With our range of stylish and functional bathroom products, we aim to create an environment that combines comfort and luxury, making your daily routine something you look forward to, no matter how you choose to wash – or how long for.”