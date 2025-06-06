Brits stop being adventurous at 28 - with anxiety stopping us trying new things

Twenty eight is the age at which we start to lose our sense of adventure and stop saying ‘yes’ to new opportunities, according to a new study.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research, from Halfords, shows that the older we get, the more likely we are to say ‘no’ to new opportunities. Early adult years - aged 18-25 - is the age most Brits say they were open to trying new things, peaking when 27. But just 9% say it was in their thirties and even fewer (6%) say it was in their forties, demonstrating the steep drop-off when it comes to our openness to try new experiences.

To encourage Brits to keep saying ‘yes’ to new opportunities from the age of 28, Halfords has teamed up with the original ‘Yes Man’, author Danny Wallace - who 20 years ago released a book of the same name, which went on to become a Hollywood film starring Jim Carrey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny has revisited his life-changing experiment by embarking on a new challenge this summer, after the new research suggests Brits are less open to saying yes than they were when he first released the book 20 years ago. Revisiting the experiment at the heart of the book and film, Danny has once again agreed to say ‘yes’ to every opportunity presented to him over a 24 hour period. During his epic adventure, Danny faced and conquered his fear of heights, took a tumble over the remote Southern England hills while mountain biking, took on the cold waters of the English Channel and braved the ‘glorious’ English weather while learning wilderness survival.

‘Yes Man’ author Danny Wallace braves the summer weather to accept Halford's challenge to say ‘yes’ to every opportunity at 20th anniversary of hit book, to encourage more Brits to say ‘yes’ this summer

Anxiety and nerves appear to be to blame for the decline in spontaneity, with over two thirds (69%) feeling they play it safe in life and one third (34%) turning something down as often as twice a week. When taking on a new challenge, Brits are more likely to feel anxious (39%) or nervous (38%) than they are excited (37%).

Just a quarter of respondents over the age of 35 (26%) say that they are more likely to say yes to opportunities than they were 20 years ago. The main reasons are being settled into a routine (41%), that life is more complicated (35%), being too tired (33%) and preferring to plan things in advance (33%).

But despite all the barriers Brits put up to trying new things, the majority (59%) say they want to be less afraid of taking on new adventurous challenges in the future, with two fifths (39%) determined to say 'yes' more often and over a quarter (27%) even told by others that they should say yes more often. The things Brits would like to try for the first time, despite them making them nervous, include learning a language (21%), sky diving (15%), learning a musical instrument (15%), moving abroad (14%) and moving to the countryside (14%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when we do say yes, we often reap the rewards. Travelling abroad (33%), having children (25%) and getting on the property ladder (22%) are the top three things that Brits are happy they said ‘yes’ to. However, interestingly, just 20% of respondents said they were pleased they said yes to their marriage proposal and even fewer (6%) were glad they said ‘yes’ to getting a tattoo.

‘Yes Man’ author Danny Wallace braves the summer weather to accept Halford's challenge to say ‘yes’ to every opportunity at 20th anniversary of hit book, to encourage more Brits to say ‘yes’ this summer

Yes Man author, Danny Wallace, commented: "Twenty years ago I decided to say Yes to whatever came my way… and it led to the best adventures. I went places I would never have gone and I met people I’d never have met. I tried new things and made new memories. So when my old pals at Halfords asked me to celebrate twenty years by hopping in a car and trying more new stuff, it would have been weird to say No.

“Even though when they asked me if I’d like "to go sea kayaking”, I thought they meant they were just going to take me to "see kayaking”, which would have been a lot easier.

“That said, saying Yes more is something we should all try and build into our days. Yes to something different or new. I wholeheartedly support you doing the same this summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 45% stating that they’re more likely to say ‘yes’ to something new in the summer and recognising that the last thing you need when there is a break in the clouds is not having the right equipment or car trouble, Halfords is encouraging drivers to say YES to summer with the right gear — whether that be roof boxes and bikes, or camping gear and a kayak. And for peace of mind before hitting the road, motorists can pop in for a FREE 5 Point Summer Check, in-store or at one of the Halfords garages.

Paul Ray, Head of Retail Marketing, Halfords, said: "Our research shows that while Brits might get set in their ways, 62% feel they would be more likely to say YES if they felt ready for anything, especially when the sun's out and the kids are off school! Saying ‘yes’ more often can open doors you didn’t even know existed. Whether it’s trying something new, meeting someone unexpected, or stepping slightly out of your comfort zone, those small yeses can add up to big life shifts.

“Don't let worrying about the car be the reason you say 'No' to a last-minute trip to the beach or a spontaneous camping weekend. A Free 5 Point Summer Check is like a green light for adventure – giving you everything you need to say YES this summer. We're ready when you are – just say 'Yes' and we'll help by making sure you have everything you need for your trip and the car is ready to go too!"