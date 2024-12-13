Doctor shares which festive foods will boost your hair growth this Christmas

Christmas dinner

Six festive foods that will give you the gift of healthy hair growth this Christmas.

According to a survey conducted by YouGov this year, two in three (67%) of respondents stated that the festive season poses a challenge to their general health and wellbeing. One in five respondents (20%) said having too much food during the holidays was a problem*. However, not all Christmas foods are bad for you and many festive staples are packed with vitamins and nutrients which benefit us both internally and externally .

Dr Balwi, leading hair surgeon at https://elithair.co.uk/ , the world’s biggest hair loss clinic, is sharing which festive foods bring good tidings for your hair health and are packed with nutrients to prevent unwanted Christmas hair loss.

Smoked salmon blini

Fatty fish like salmon are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, protein, selenium and vitamins all of which strengthen and hydrate the hair follicles, reducing scalp dryness and preventing hair fall.

Omega-3 fatty acids are specifically good for hair health. They improve blood circulation in the scalp which allows more nutrients to reach the hair follicles, boosting hair growth and preventing hair shedding.

In one study, published by the National Library of Medicine, it was found that women who took omega-3 supplements reported a significant improvement in hair density and a reduction in hair loss. The body doesn’t naturally produce Omega-3 fatty acids so this goodness is received through food and supplements only. Christmas salmon blini’s are the perfect option to introduce this key nutrient into your diet.

Christmas nuts

Christmas nut selections, including walnuts and almonds, are a great source of nutrients as they contain omega-3, vitamins and minerals like vitamin E and zinc. These nutrients support the maintenance of hair follicles, necessary for healthy hair growth.

Vitamin E prevents oxidative stress and free radicals from damaging the scalp and hair follicles, creating a healthy environment for hair growth. Zinc is another important mineral supporting hair health as it produces keratin, a protein that forms the structure of hair. Eating nuts filled with these vitamins and minerals is a good way to boost hair growth and can be helpful to those experiencing a reduction in hair density.

Brussels sprouts

Despite being a controversial Christmas food, brussels sprouts are excellent for hair health. They are packed with vitamin C which boosts collagen production for strong hair and folate. This promotes cell turnover and improves the overall texture of the hair cuticle, enhancing hair growth.

Parsnips

Parsnips are a staple part of the quintessential Christmas dinner, but they are more than just a tasty trimming. Parsnips contain a range of nutrients good for hair growth, including zinc, vitamin B6, vitamin E and vitamin C.

Vitamin B6 is essential for hair tissue growth and repair It boosts keratin and stimulates hair regrowth, leading to increased density. This vitamin helps hair cells get the amino acids they need to make proteins, making the hair thicker and healthier and promoting hair growth.

Turkey

Turkey is at the heart of a Christmas dinner, but it also has several benefits for boosting hair growth. Turkey is high in protein and rich in B vitamins, both of which are essential for supporting a healthy scalp and creating a healthy environment for hair to grow.

B vitamins all play different roles in hair functions. Vitamin B2 helps metabolise nutrients in the hair follicle to promote hair growth. Vitamin B5 hydrates the scalp, creating an ideal environment for hair growth and vitamin B12 plays a key part in producing oxygen-rich red blood cells that promote healthy hair follicles.