Gen Z finding love on the links as searches for ‘couples golf’ soar

Forget Tinder - golf's the new wingman for Gen Z, new research has found.

While some couples still opt for candlelit dinners, a new breed of romantics is trading white tablecloths for pristine greens, with searches for 'couples golf' soaring 103% ahead of Valentine's Day.

Whether sharing a laugh over a missed putt or celebrating the perfect drive, it’s no surprise that young couples are choosing to swap screen time for green time.

With just 6% finding love through dating apps, it seems young people are increasingly seeking authentic connections - both with their loved ones and the great outdoors.

Research by YouGov reveals that while the most common way for Gen Z to find love is through friends, a surprising 1 in 20 young Brits are meeting their perfect match through their favourite sport - even on the putting green.

On the research from YouGov and Google Trends, Scott Taylor, CRM and Marketing Director at American Golf said: "It’s clear to see golf is really catching on with Gen Z - it’s social, fun and the perfect way to spend quality time with someone special."

"There’s something about being out on the course together, away from the distractions, that just brings people closer. Whether it’s a bit of friendly competition, cheering each other on, or just sharing a laugh when a shot doesn’t quite go to plan, golf is a great way to connect with someone special.

“With American Golf’s MyAmericanGolf personalisation service, it’s easy to add a thoughtful touch to your time on the course. Whether it’s personalised golf balls, custom club covers, or monogrammed hats and gloves, it’s a great way to show someone you care - and make them smile every time they play.”

This Valentine’s Day, let American Golf help you win big off the course with its MyAmericanGolf personalisation service. From golf balls with cheeky messages to custom tees or monogrammed hats, it’s the perfect way to make your loved one feel special - and stand out on the green.