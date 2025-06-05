Visiting a theme park is a summer must for 23 per cent for Gen Z | Tom Wren / SWNS

A study has unveiled that Gen Z's dream summer would include attending five festivals and embarking on four overseas trips - all with a budget of less than £1,000.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This handy tool shows you how you can max out your festival experiences - on a budget.

Input your postcode and your favourite partying partner's, and it will show all the summer shindigs you could be going to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From comedy to music fests of all genres – the tool has it all.

It comes after research of 2,000 adults found Gen Z's ideal summer would consist of five festivals and four trips abroad - but they have less than £1,000 to spend.

They would like to have a day at the beach seven times and go on four staycations during the three hottest months of the year.

And visiting a theme park is a summer must for 23 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But 79 per cent aren’t sure they’ll be able to afford everything they’d like to do – so, nearly four in 10 are planning to find cost-effective ways to travel to make the most of their budget.

Despite this, 23 per cent insist on tickets to at least one music festival this summer and a holiday abroad with pals is a ‘non-negotiable’.

But 24 per cent won't compromise on comfortable and reliable travel to any events they go to.

As three-quarters believe quality transport between events is important, because they want to be comfortable on long journeys (46 per cent) and want to get their trip off to the best start (44 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research also found Gen Z would like to attend six BBQs this summer and have fish and chips by the beach six times | SWNS.com

4 in 10 Gen Z are planning to find cost-effective ways to travel on a budget

John Boughton, commercial director for National Express, which commissioned the research, said: “While the appetite for adventure is sky-high, the reality of rising costs means many young people are having to balance their dreams with what’s actually doable.

“As our tool shows, we are lucky enough to have hundreds of festivals and events around the UK at our fingertips, but a big blocker is the cost of an entertainment-filled weekend in a field – the prices can be well into the hundreds.

“That’s why we’re seeing Gen Z getting smart with their spending—being selective, savvy and seeking out ways to make the most of their money, with the travel there and back being key.”

The research also found Gen Z would like to attend six BBQs this summer and have fish and chips by the beach six times, while 29 per cent would love to spend more cash on dining out or takeaways, to save the strain of cooking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And one in five have made plans to splash out on one or two key things this summer, but 17 per cent admit they’ve barely thought about it.

However, 72 per cent now feel as though having fun in the summer is a ‘luxury’, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Although 43 per cent still say it’s more important to have fun in the sun – compared to the 15 per cent who reckon being sensible is a better option.

John Boughton, commercial director for National Express, added: “Ultimately, Gen Z aren’t prepared to sit the summer out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re finding clever ways to stay in the moment, prioritise what matters most, and still have an unforgettable time and it is encouraging that they are looking for affordable, reliable and comfortable travel to get the most out of their summer.

“This is a generation that thrives on fun, freedom and flexibility—and they’re making it work, one plan at a time.”