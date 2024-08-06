Hawaii Leads Nation in Speeding-Related Traffic Fatalities, New Study Reveals

A new study has revealed that Hawaii roads have the highest percentage of speeding-related fatalities in America, with 47.9% of its traffic deaths attributed to speeding.

The analysis by Personal injury attorneys Munley Law looked at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s 2021 state traffic data (the most recently released) to determine the total number of fatalities related to speeding across each state. Researchers identified where speeding poses the most significant risk to drivers and passengers.

Hawaii ranks first and sees the highest percentage of traffic fatalities caused by speeding in America. Of the estimated 94 traffic fatalities in Hawaii, 45 came from speeding, resulting in a rate of 47.9%. This state displays significant challenges in traffic management despite its smaller road networks.

According to the most recent Hawaii Injury Prevention Plan, the state also sees about 6,000 non-fatal injuries annually. Motorcycle and moped riders, pedestrians, and bicyclists account for 54% of these, highlighting the need for drivers to exercise caution, especially during low sun visibility.

Wyoming places second with 45 of its 110 traffic fatalities resulting from speeding. This translates to a rate of 40.9%, emphasizing the risks associated with its vast rural roads. In addition to this, according to 2021 data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 62% of fatally injured occupants in Wyoming were not wearing seatbelts.

Pennsylvania secures the third spot. Of its 1,230 traffic fatalities, 500 come from speeding, equating to 40.7% speeding-related deaths. Pennsylvania saw the highest figures of these fatalities on principal arterial roads (major highways designed for high-capacity, long-distance travel), accounting for 130 deaths.

South Carolina ranks fourth with 40.6% of speeding-related traffic accidents. This figure comprises 486 of its 1,198 traffic fatalities resulting from speeding. The state saw the fourth-highest occurrence of speeding fatalities on minor arterial roads (roads providing moderate-capacity, short to medium-distance travel) nationally, at 186.

Vermont rounds off the top five, with 30 out of 74 traffic fatalities related to speeding, which is particularly notable given its smaller population and rural landscape, resulting in a rate of 40.5% speeding-related fatalities.

States with the highest percent of speeding-related fatalities:

1. Hawaii

2. Wyoming

3. Pennsylvania

4. South Carolina

5. Vermont

6. Alaska

7. Connecticut

8. Missouri

9. New Mexico

10. Illinois

Alaska is in sixth place, with 26 of its 64 traffic fatalities resulting from speeding, which translates to 40.3%.Connecticut places seventh, with 118 out of 295 traffic fatalities attributed to speeding, representing 39.9%.

Missouri ranks eighth, where 39.8%, or 400 of its 1,004 traffic fatalities, are attributed to speeding.

New Mexico comes ninth with 182 out of its 470 traffic fatalities resulting from speeding. This number represents a speeding-related fatality rate of 38.7%.

Illinois completes the top ten, with 454 out of 1,243 traffic fatalities related to speeding, translating to 36.5%. Residents may be at a higher risk of these accidents due to spending more time traveling during commutes.

Census data shows that Illinois has the longest commute of the states mentioned in this top ten and the eighth-highest commute in the nation at 28.4 minutes, increasing opportunities to speed and exposure to speeding drivers.

At the other end of the spectrum, Florida had the lowest rate of speeding fatalities nationally, at 10.5%, which is around a third of the national average. Mississippi followed closely at 15.8% and Nebraska at 16.3%.

Marion Munley, Senior Partner of Munley Law commented on the study: “Speeding significantly contributes to road fatalities, particularly in states like Hawaii and Wyoming. These findings serve as a critical reminder of the need for drivers to respect speed limits and drive cautiously to protect themselves and others on the road.

“This study emphasizes the ongoing challenge of addressing speeding-related fatalities nationwide. While each state faces unique conditions, the common thread is the undeniable impact of responsible driving behavior on road safety."