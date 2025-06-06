How Gen Z are finding their people (and purpose) through global video chats

Tell us your news

In a world where real connection can feel increasingly out of reach, a new wave of young people is turning to video chats to spark new friendships, find emotional support, and even unlock career opportunities.

With the cost of living putting social plans on pause and remote study and work limiting face-to-face interaction, many Gen Zers are feeling the effects of isolation. But rather than retreat, they’re getting creative - turning to global video chat platforms not just to pass the time, but to build meaningful, lasting relationships across borders.

Mobile apps, such as the all-in-one online video chat platform, Azar, are leading this shift, giving young people a space to form authentic connections with individuals around the world - proving that real connection doesn’t always require being in the same room.

For 22-year-old Emma from the UK, this new wave of video connection has been life-changing. What began as a spontaneous sign-up during a difficult time became a turning point - one that led to new friendships, academic motivation, and even career opportunities through video chats with people from around the world.

Emma (alias), aged 22, says: “I was going through a tough time when I came across Azar while scrolling on social media with no friends to talk to and no motivation. I found the friendliest environment, with a wide range of people from all across the world. This access and variety to different kinds of people bettered my chances of finding connections similar to me, while also learning about other cultures. I found friends studying the same things and with similar interests - which motivated me to work harder and made studying fun, whilst doing it together on a live video chat with my new friends.”

“Azar widened my network of people which opened new opportunities for me. It even helped me accomplish a job I wanted through the connections I made, along with meeting some of my closest friends. Thanks to Azar, I always have people to talk to and exchange stories with.”

And it's not just Emma - many are embracing video chat platforms to enrich their lives. A recent survey1 of UK-based Azar users found that over half (52%) of users have alleviated feelings of loneliness since using the platform. Additionally, one in five (21%) reported a noticeable drop in their stress levels after connecting and chatting with other users. While 51% use the service to combat boredom and 22% turn to it specifically to make new friends.

James (alias), age 29, says: “One of my most memorable experiences on Azar was meeting a group of amazing people who instantly made me laugh and feel at ease. What started as casual conversations turned into real friendships that have lasted beyond the app.”

“We still keep in touch and support each other through life’s ups and downs. Whenever I was feeling low, I could always find someone on Azar to lift my spirits with genuine kindness and good humor. It truly made a difference in my life by reminding me that meaningful connections can be found anywhere.”

And the platform’s impact goes beyond emotional wellbeing. One in five (21%) said that using Azar has helped to improve their foreign language skills and broaden their cultural understanding of other people on a worldwide scale. Like Emma, many users would recommend the platform as a great place for global networking (49%) and for meeting new people with diverse personalities (29%).

“We’re constantly inspired by the incredible stories and connections being made on Azar,” says Sunki Kim, Vice President and Head of Azar at Hyperconnect. “Whether it’s finding friendship, emotional support, or even career motivation, our mission is to help people create meaningful global interactions. It’s incredibly rewarding to see users having such positive experiences which are enriching their lives. Every day, people from different corners of the world are forming friendships, sharing cultures, and building genuine connections with Azar.”

Providing the gift of human connection, Azar allows users to meet new people from around the globe with a single tap - all from the comfort of their home. Designed to foster authentic connections, the platform’s tools and technology help facilitate more safe and meaningful interactions.

In fact, the leading global video chat platform’s ‘Azar Badge’ feature is a recognition that highlights active users who participate in a meaningful number of lengthier video calls and consistently exemplify positive engagement and respect within the Azar community. The Azar Badge helps to build trust amongst users, encouraging users to create meaningful connections while fostering a culture of mutual respect. Start chatting now.