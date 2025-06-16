An energy expert has revealed the truth about air conditioning explaining how it’s not just for the summer months and that it could actually save you money.

Air conditioning isn’t just for summer, and ignoring it could be costing you, according to an energy expert. April 2025 marked the second hottest April on record globally and temperatures are set to continue rising.

As the climate heats up, so too are household costs, with average energy bills rising to £1,849 per year since April 1, 2025 (Ofgem). Yet despite these pressures, new research by BOXT reveals that one third of Brits believe air conditioning is *just* for cooling – rather than an efficient, year-round solution.

“We’re seeing more homeowners rethink their approach to home cooling, but many still view air conditioning as a luxury, rather than a long-term investment that can save money,” says Adam Knight, Lead Engineer at BOXT.

“With modern split systems, you're not just buying cold air - you’re also getting an energy efficient heater and an air purifier all in one. Which can save you both space and money in the long term.

“If you’re juggling multiple plug-in heaters, fans or air purifiers for a room, you could be paying over the odds to stay comfortable - as individually they can be more inefficient and energy hungry.”

The poll of 2,000 adults revealed that over half (54%) reported sleeping better in an air-conditioned room and a further two-in-five (39%) feel more productive the following day. So, not only is it an investment in your home, but also in your health, with benefits including improved sleep quality, waking up feeling more refreshed, and cleaner air through the removal of dust, pollen and other allergens.

The survey also found three-in-five (62%) incorrectly believe sitting in an air-conditioned room for too long can leave you with a sore throat or runny nose.

“It’s a common myth that sitting in an air conditioner gives you a cold - but the truth is, it’s not the cool air that makes you ill, it’s viruses and poor air quality. A well-maintained system actually improves air quality by trapping bacteria, cutting down the risk of illness and helping you breathe cleaner, fresher air indoors.”

How much could you be overpaying on bills?

Knight believes split system air conditioning systems are one of the “most overlooked home upgrades. Sales of portable fans and air conditioners surge every summer - just as electric heater use skyrocketed this winter - but Knight warns these seasonal quick fixes could be costing households more in the long run.

Portable air conditioners: Portable air conditioners typically use between 1,000W (1kWh) to 1,300W (1.3kWh) of power, which is the measure used to calculate running costs. With the average electricity rate in April 2025 set at 27.03p per kWh, here's how much it costs to run different units:

Duux North 9K Smart Air Conditioner:

1 hour: 27p

2 hours: 54p

3 hours: 81p

15 hours: £4.05

Black+Decker BXAC40008GB (3.5kWh):

1 hour: 94p

2 hours: £1.89

3 hours: £2.84

15 hours: £14.19

Fan heaters: For most small and medium-sized rooms, a 2kW device will suffice. Based on the April energy price cap rate set at 27.03p a portable 2kW electric fan heater would cost:

1 hour: 54p

2 hours: £1.08

3 hours: £1.62

5 hours: £2.70

15 hours: £8.11

Air purifiers: Air purifiers are fantastic for eliminating airborne pollutants, from dust and smoke to allergens and unpleasant odours. Portable systems start at around £50 up to £500.

If you spend most of your time at home, it’s recommended to keep your air purifier running throughout the day. As soon as it’s turned off, airborne pollutants like dust, allergens and mould spores can quickly build back up - often within just a few hours.

A 70W portable air purifier running 24/7 would cost around 2p per hour – or roughly £14 a month – based on the standard electricity tariff of 27.03p per kWh (1 April 2025).

In comparison, a split air conditioner, whilst more expensive to set up initially, is the most cost-effective option in the long run. Split air conditioning can save energy by heating and cooling the air in the desired space and more precisely.

Bosch air conditioning units also feature purifying, washable filters that effortlessly reduce dust, allergens, and odours. They also capture airborne particles and help neutralise bacteria, fungi, and microbes, keeping the air cleaner and fresher for longer.

An air conditioning unit from Bosch which can effectively heat, cool and purify the air, could cost as little as 27p - 30p per hour to run:

Bosch Climate 3000i (2.6kWh):

1 hour: 27p

2 hours: 54p

3 hours: 81p

15 hours: £4.05

Bosch Climate 3000i (3.5kW):

1 hour: 30p

2 hours: 60p

3 hours: 90p

15 hours: £4.50

“Many homeowners underestimate the long-term savings that come from switching to a fixed air conditioning system,” adds Knight. “Rather than relying on multiple energy-intensive appliances - like portable heaters or fans - a modern air conditioning unit can handle all of these functions in one. It offers year-round temperature control and air purification, often with greater energy efficiency. Not only can this reduce overall energy use, but can also improve the overall health of your home.”

To find out more, visit BOXT.co.uk.