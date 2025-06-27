Is Sexting with AI Considered Cheating? How Virtual Relationships Are Redefining Fidelity in 2025

Relationship

With over a quarter of adults worldwide admitting to flirting with bots and Gen Z increasingly open to AI companionship, Relationship Expert examines whether these bonds are real, ethical, or even cheating.

TDM Agency claims by 2025, artificial intelligence will have moved beyond utility into the realm of emotional connection. A global survey covering over 90,000 respondents found that 26% admit to flirting with chatbots, knowingly or otherwise. Gen Z leads the charge, as 83% say they could form meaningful bonds with AI, and 80% would consider marrying a chatbot if it were legal.

Search interest in “AI girlfriend” and “virtual relationship bots” has surged over 500% globally within the past two years, with over 1.6 million English-language searches reported annually. Apps like Replika, Character.AI, Anima and others now boast tens of millions of users, many drawn in by intimacy that feels real—even though it’s algorithmic.

TDM Agency highlights a pivotal moment in tech-driven social transformation: AI is not just changing what we do but who we emotionally connect with. Now, people around the world must navigate how digital attachments fit within human relationship ethics.

The Rise of Emotionally Intelligent Chatbots

Initially built for companionship, chatbots like Replika and Character.AI are evolving into emotionally responsive partners. McAfee reports that 61% of people globally believe it's possible to develop romantic feelings for an AI chatbot. Almost 47% say AI-powered dating apps could be suitable for long-term relationships, according to AI dating research .

When Bots Bridge or Break Human Bonds

Usage is escalating. Since 2024, global engagement with AI intimacy has surged, with many users describing emotionally charged conversations that rival interactions with humans. Alarmingly, 42% of people report deeper emotional connection with bots than with real partners . Yet academic findings also warn that intense interactions correlate with lower psychological well-being, particularly in socially isolated individuals.

The Ethical Grey Zone

AI companions are interactive: they initiate, remember, adapt, and respond intimately. Unlike passive consumption, like watching a romance film, they can become emotional surrogates. When these digital flings are hidden, they may constitute emotional infidelity, shifting foundational ideas around partnership, exclusivity, and trust.

Impact on Couples & Developers

The emotional sophistication of bots necessitates a reevaluation of intimacy in technology:

Global emotional fidelity needs redefining – Emotional investment matters, regardless of the partner's code or flesh. Ethical AI design is now essential – Chatbot features aimed at intimacy carry real affective consequences. Features like memory and mood sensing are emotional tools – Choices in AI UX/UI impact relationship dynamics.

What Couples and Creators Should Do

Discuss emotional AI use – Define what feels authentic or off-limits.

– Define what feels authentic or off-limits. Set tech-grounded boundaries – Create guidelines around intimacy with bots.

– Create guidelines around intimacy with bots. Watch emotional balance – If AI bonds become preeminent, reassess priorities.

– If AI bonds become preeminent, reassess priorities. Develop responsibly – Builders should include features like consent mode, usage transparency, and emotional caps.

“AI chatbots have become emotional agents. They've entered a domain once reserved for human connection, and that has significant consequences.

If you’re confiding in, flirting with, or sexting a chatbot, especially without telling your partner, that’s emotional investment, and it counts. Secrecy is the true betrayal.

Digital fidelity needs the same care we give to physical fidelity. Developers should ask whether intimacy should be framed into code without enough guardrails. Couples must ask themselves: am I sharing my emotional life with a person… or with a program?

In AI’s era of intimacy, trust won't be measured by bodies alone. It’ll be measured by emotional transparency,” says Relationship Expert, Liam Turnbull from TDM Agency.

As chatbots become emotionally and romantically capable, relationships worldwide face a new frontier. These companions offer connection, but they also challenge us to define fidelity all over again. The code isn't the issue; it’s the transparency.