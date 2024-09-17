Jewellery expert reveals foolproof method to test for tarnishing before you buy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Phil Grosso, an expert jeweller with over 20 years of experience introduces the 'rub test'—a quick and easy method to assess jewellery pieces and their susceptibility to tarnishing.

Tarnished jewellery is a common frustration for many, with once-beautiful pieces losing their shine and appeal over time. However, jewellery lovers can now avoid this disappointment with a simple in-store test.

Phil Grosso, a renowned jeweller with over 20 years of experience at Amore Fine Jewelry, has shared his expert tip for spotting tarnish-prone pieces before purchasing. “The rub test is a quick and effective way to determine if a piece of jewellery is likely to tarnish,” Grosso explains.

This test involves gently rubbing the jewellery to assess its durability and long-term resistance to tarnishing. According to Grosso, this small but crucial step can save customers from investing in jewellery that may lose its lustre in a matter of months.

With this easy technique, shoppers can make more informed decisions, ensuring their jewellery remains beautiful and tarnish-free for years to come.

How does the rub test work?

Find a Soft Cloth : Grab a handkerchief, tissue, or even your shirt sleeve. The key is to use a cloth that won’t scratch the jewellery.

: Grab a handkerchief, tissue, or even your shirt sleeve. The key is to use a cloth that won’t scratch the jewellery. Rub the Jewellery : Gently rub the piece against the cloth, applying light pressure. This helps to dislodge any loose particles and assess the metal’s reaction.

: Gently rub the piece against the cloth, applying light pressure. This helps to dislodge any loose particles and assess the metal’s reaction. Inspect for Discoloration: After rubbing, check the cloth for any dark marks or discolouration. If the cloth shows signs of black or dark stains, it’s a strong indicator that the jewellery may be prone to tarnishing.

Why does this work? "The friction from rubbing can cause tiny particles of the metal to transfer to the cloth," explains Grosso. "If the metal is tarnish-prone, these particles will likely be darker in colour, revealing potential issues before you purchase." While the rub test is a valuable tool, it’s important to note that it’s not infallible. Some metals, especially those with protective coatings or treatments, may take longer to show signs of tarnish. Protective coatings can sometimes mask underlying tarnish issues, making it harder to detect. Additional Tips:

Ask Questions : Don’t hesitate to ask the jeweller about the specific metal used and any treatments or coatings applied. This information can provide further insights into the potential for tarnishing.

: Don’t hesitate to ask the jeweller about the specific metal used and any treatments or coatings applied. This information can provide further insights into the potential for tarnishing. Check for Warranty: Some jewellers offer warranties or care plans that can protect against tarnishing and other issues. It might be worth inquiring about these options.