Loneliness epidemic: These states are experiencing loneliest far more than others, new stats show

Alaska has highest rates of loneliness with 46% of adults experiencing loneliness regularly. Delaware most connected state with just 37.3% reporting isolation. The Midwest dominates social connection rankings with four of the five least lonely states.

A new study has revealed Alaska is the loneliness capital of America with 46% of adults regularly experiencing feelings of isolation, which is above the national average of 41.3%.

Using information from the 2024 Census Household Pulse Survey, hemp company Olofly examined loneliness rates nationwide. According to the report, which looked at self-reported regular feelings of loneliness, Alaska has the highest rate (46%). Mississippi comes in second with 44.8%, while Oregon rounds out the top three with 44.5% of adults reporting regular feelings of social isolation.

The geographic significance of their findings was emphasized by Mike Rollins, COO at Olofly: "The regional patterns in this data tell a fascinating story about American social bonds." The Midwest is home to four of the five least lonely states, indicating that strong community and cultural ties there provide greater connection than elsewhere. Whereas, loneliness rates were consistently higher in Western and Southern states, with coastal areas being especially affected.

"What we're seeing in these lower-loneliness states could provide valuable blueprints for fostering healthier communities nationwide," said Rollins. "Something fundamental about Midwestern social structures seems to shield residents from isolation in ways other regions haven't matched."

Top five loneliest states:

Alaska - 46.0%

Mississippi - 44.8%

Oregon - 44.5%

Washington - 43.6%

West Virginia - 43.4%

Five least lonely states:

Delaware - 37.3%

Wisconsin - 38.3%

Minnesota - 38.4%

Illinois - 38.9%

Iowa - 39.5%

Social disconnection challenges affect millions throughout America regardless of state borders. Chronic loneliness has been linked to serious mental health effects, such as anxiety and depression, according to research from Harvard's Making Caring Common project. 81% of adults who felt lonely also had anxiety or depressive symptoms. Their study also found that 65% of lonely respondents said they felt essentially cut off from other people and the outside world, and 75% said they had little sense of purpose in their lives.

"These state-by-state differences closely mirror what broader health research shows about isolation's profoundly negative effects," Rollins said, highlighting the wider health implications of their geographic findings. The relationship between loneliness and geography is not coincidental; rather, it is a reflection of broader social structures that either facilitate or obstruct interpersonal relationships.

According to CDC research, there is a direct link between long-term loneliness and a higher risk of major illnesses like heart disease, stroke, and clinical depression. According to their research, social connection is still crucial for all-encompassing community-based public health strategies.

"Setting aside time each day to connect with friends or family can substantially reduce feelings of isolation—sometimes the most effective solution is also the simplest," Rollins said. "This fundamental human behavior has a significant impact, particularly for those residing in states where the prevalence of loneliness is at such alarming levels."