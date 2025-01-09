New study reveals the UK's Gen Z hotspots

User (UGC) Submitted

A new study has revealed the UK areas with the biggest populations of Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers. Nottingham takes the top spot for Gen Z, who account for almost a third of the local population – 58% higher than the national average. London postcodes make up all the top ten UK areas with the most Millennials. Scotland is home to some of the most Boomer-dominated areas – with five Scottish regions named in the top ten.

New research has identified the UK areas home to the biggest populations of Generation Z, Generation X, Millennials and Baby Boomers as a proportion of local populations –with Nottingham taking the top spot for Gen Z. The study conducted by life insurance experts Insurance Hero analysed local population data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), and Scotland’s Census.

The researchers calculated the percentage of each local population that was born in Generation Z (born 1997-2013), Millennials (born 1981-1996), Generation X (born 1965-1980) and Baby Boomers (born 1946-1964). The data then highlighted the areas dominated by different generations and ranked the areas with the highest proportion of each age group.

According to the findings, Nottingham is dominated by Gen Z more than any other place in the UK. The study found that an immense 31.53% of the city’s population are residents born between 1997 and 2013 – highlighting the city’s popularity among the age group, and where Gen Z may find their peers, likely as a result of the city’s two universities.

Manchester ranks second on the list, with over a quarter of the area’s population in the Gen Z age group. The research found that there are over 155,000 people in the city who were born between 1997 and 2013 – equivalent to 28.18% of the total population.

The third most Gen Z-dominated area in the UK is Newcastle upon Tyne. The city is home to over 83,000 Gen Z residents and they make up a huge 27.71% of the local population – 39% more than the average identified across all 212 UK areas analysed. Leicester has the fourth-highest concentration of Gen Z compared to the city's population, according to the findings. With over 100,000 or 27.21% of residents falling in this age group, the city has a clear appeal for those under 30.

Rounding out the top five UK areas home to the biggest proportion of Gen Z residents is Cardiff. Topping the ranking in Wales, Cardiff is home to more than 94,000 people born in this generation – accounting for 26.14% of the people living in the city. The top ten UK areas with the highest proportion of Gen Z residents:

According to the data, London is the Millennial hub of the UK. The study identified that of all 212 UK areas analysed in the research, the top ten areas with the most Millennials are all London boroughs. Tower Hamlets heads up the list, with over a third of the population made up of Millennials (38.72%) – followed by Wandsworth (36.88%) and Islington (36.20%). The top ten UK areas with the highest proportion of Millennial residents:

The top UK areas with the highest concentration of Gen X residents (born between 1965 and 1980) are all located in the South of England. London’s Richmond upon Thames (25.94%) tops the list while Wokingham (23.62%) and Brighton and Hove (23.31%), also rank among the top ten. The top ten UK areas with the highest proportion of Gen X residents:

The Baby Boomer generation dominates in Scotland, according to the top ten UK areas with the highest proportion of this age group in their local populations. The region of Argyll and Bute is the UK area with the highest proportion of Baby Boomers compared to the local population – with 30.2% of the population having been born between 1946 and 1964. Of the top ten locations, Scottish areas account for five – including Dumfries and Galloway - while the Isle of Wight and Dorset also place among the top areas. The top ten UK areas with the highest proportion of Baby Boomer residents:

Steve Case of Insurance Hero commented on the findings of the study: “Life insurance is an important aspect of ensuring financial security for all; however, the study shines a light on the areas of the UK which may have differing needs when it comes to their policies – and residents should ensure their policy is appropriate for their stage in life.

“For people who are in the Baby Boomer generation, it is beneficial for cover to be in place, which can help with possible medical bills, any remaining mortgage debt, as well as ensure the financial security of their family should they no longer be able to.

“Whereas, for younger adults such as in the metropolitan areas highlighted by the study like Nottingham and Manchester, life insurance is vital to protect the security of a partner or young children should it be needed – plus, premiums are typically cheaper, the younger these are taken out.”