Popular shoes putting public at risk in icy weather, says experts

As much of the UK grapples with heavy snowfall, sub-zero temperatures and icy pavements, Julian Nelson, footwear expert at A Fine Pair of Shoes, urges people to re-think their shoe choices. Thursday night saw the lowest temperatures of the winter so far and forecasts predict the cold snap is only set to get worse. Wearing the wrong footwear in these conditions can have fatal consequences.

This warning comes in light of a viral video showing a woman losing a tooth after slipping on ice while wearing platform UGG boots. While she later admitted her choice of fuzzy boots for skating was a “dumb decision,” Julian explains, “this unfortunate accident highlights the importance of choosing the right footwear for icy conditions. Proper grip and stability are essential to staying safe on slippery surfaces.”

The hidden dangers of popular footwear

The expert warns that wearing the wrong shoes in icy conditions can lead to serious, and even life-threatening injuries.

“Footwear without sufficient traction significantly increases the risk of slips and falls. This can result in anything from bruises and sprains to serious injuries like broken bones or worse.”

The dangers are particularly significant for the elderly, whose brittle bones make them more vulnerable to fractures and long recovery times after falls.

The shoes to avoid at all costs

According to Julian, there are some popular shoes you should never wear in icy conditions.

“Avoid shoes with smooth soles, such as platform boots or court shoes. These styles provide little to no grip and are essentially a slip waiting to happen.”

Other styles to avoid include:

Flat-soled trainers : Without specific grip technology, these easily skid on ice.

: Without specific grip technology, these easily skid on ice. High heels : These reduce surface contact and are unstable on slippery pavements.

: These reduce surface contact and are unstable on slippery pavements. Slippers: While cosy, their lack of proper traction makes them impractical for outdoor winter use.

Tips for choosing safe winter footwear

Julian recommends:

Look for shoes with deep-tread rubber soles or grip technology designed for wet and icy conditions.

Materials like leather or synthetics help keep feet warm and dry.

Ensure shoes fit snugly to improve stability and reduce the chance of slipping.

“Don’t let fashion take priority over your safety during icy conditions. Investing in the right pair of shoes can prevent accidents and keep you on your feet.”

As the UK battles hazardous winter weather, staying safe starts with choosing the right footwear. Take advice from the experts and avoid fashion faux pas that could land you in A&E.