Searches for burnout at an all time high: Five ways to combat stress at work

User (UGC) Submitted

Recent data has revealed that workplace stress could be at an all-time high, as searches for burnout reach their highest level in five years. In addition, more than 1 in 5 of those in full time work say they currently feel overworked and nearly a third are prone to feeling anxious*.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Workplace Health Report has also found the number of 18-24-year-olds who would feel comfortable opening to a line manager about pressure and stress has dropped from 75% in the Burnout Report 2024 to 56% in the past year.**

Most Popular

With Mental Health Awareness Week taking place from the 12th-18th May, it serves as a timely reminder of the importance of creating a supportive, stress-free environment within the workplace. In recognition of this, experts at PushFar, the leading online mentoring platform, have shared five top tips for avoiding burnout and improving work-life balance.

Workplace culture

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The environment and people you surround yourself with at work can have an impact on your stress levels. Try to avoid situations such as gossiping and taking on negative information unrelated to your job or role and instead create healthy connections with co-workers.

It’s still important to engage and avoid social isolation at work, which can inject energy into your workday and create a support network.

Delegate and establish limits

Learning to delegate tasks is key to alleviating workload and staying organised. If you feel like your workload is becoming too much to handle, and delegation isn’t possible, speak to your line manager as soon as possible, and raise concerns about capacity and the impact this could have on both the quality of your work, and your wellbeing.

It’s important to establish limits and stick to these, your mental health shouldn’t suffer due to increasing workloads.

Healthy actions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To feel good at work, you need to feel good outside of work. If you don’t already, try introducing regular exercise into your schedule which helps to reduce stress, releasing endorphins and relieving tension. Partner this with healthy eating and a reduction in stimulating drinks such as coffee and energy drinks which can increase anxiety.

Sleep is also incredibly important to our overall wellbeing, so it’s advisable to avoid your mobile phone or television for at least 30 minutes before bed and unwind properly in the evenings. A lack of sleep can lead to exhaustion and feeling unproductive at work which in turn could increase stress.

Speak to someone

It’s important to speak to someone if you feel like your stress is having an impact on your wellbeing. Whilst it’s valuable having a manager that you can open up to, studies have shown many workers don’t feel this way, especially Gen Z.

A mentor can help to minimise feelings of stress by providing a safe space to share how you’re feeling, separate to your senior. Mentors also use their experiences to provide and support, with valuable advice on how to manage stress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mentors can be especially useful for helping to manage workplace issues, but if you feel you need to speak to a healthcare professional, there are a variety of NHS resources available.

Know when to move on

If you have prolonged stress in a workplace, it may be time to move on. It can be common for people to settle in a job or organisation, even if we feel it may not be the right place, whether it’s for familiarity or job security.

However, if your role, or the organisation you work for, is impacting on your wellbeing, it’s time to put your health first and move on.

Find your mentor and get advice for managing and reducing workplace stress, visit www.pushfar.com where you can sign up to speak to a mentor for free.