Sexpert lists the common habits killing your sex drive, and how to spice things up

common habits killing your sex drive

Most people aren't aware that their everyday habits can actually harm your sex life, from reducing intimacy to having problems getting aroused.

Sexual wellness expert and owner of Miracle Leaf Wellness, Agnieszka, reveals the common mistakes you're making and how to break these habits to achieve that perfect orgasm.

Daily habits affecting your sex drive

Scrolling endlessly on social media

"Technology can be a major distraction in the bedroom, with studies showing that couples with a TV in their bedroom have sex half as often. Turning off devices like phones and tablets at least an hour before bed helps you focus on your partner and improve intimacy."

Work impacts on your home life

"Many people experience a loss of libido from the overwhelming demands of daily life. Constantly balancing multiple roles throughout the day can leave individuals feeling exhausted by the time they reach bedtime, leaving little energy or motivation for intimacy.

“This mental fatigue, coupled with the pressure to perform, can create a cycle that further diminishes desire. When the mind is constantly active and not given time to relax, it becomes harder to connect with one's sense of self, which plays a significant role in the loss of sexual drive."

Sitting for ages

“Sitting for long periods in an office job affects more than your health, it can lower energy levels, reduce blood flow essential for arousal, and cause discomfort in areas like your back and hips, making intimacy less enjoyable."

Pets in the bed

"Letting pets sleep in your bed may seem harmless, but it can disrupt intimacy and add unnecessary tension to your relationship. Giving your bedroom space back to you and your partner strengthens your connection and creates a more comfortable environment."

Ways to boost your sexual life

Exercise

“Exercise not only improves energy and confidence but it also reduces stress by releasing endorphins, helping create a more relaxed and positive mood, which can increase intimacy and connection in relationships. This will also help in other areas such as general fitness goals and improve body positivity, contributing to a more fulfilling and confident sexual experience.”

Put time aside

"Busy schedules often mean intimacy gets pushed aside, but setting aside time can make a world of difference. It might not seem romantic to plan for it, but prioritising intimacy makes sure your relationship gets the attention it deserves. Small gestures like cuddling or kissing can also lead to more, even when you don’t initially feel in the mood.

"Spending 20 minutes talking without distractions like chores or screens helps you reconnect and build emotional intimacy, laying the foundation for a stronger physical connection later."

Trying new things

"In long-term relationships, falling into routines is common, but it can lead to boredom. Exploring new things, like reading intimacy tips or changing up your usual habits, can reignite excitement and closeness with your partner.

"If you’ve tried various methods to reduce the stresses of your daily life or tried to improve your intimacy but still find yourself struggling, it may be worth incorporating some sexual wellness products to help further improve your experience.

“Products like CBD oils can help reduce anxiety and promote relaxation, helping you feel more present and confident. Arousal oils and lubricants can also be useful for managing stress, as they can help enhance comfort and improve sensations, making the experience smoother and more enjoyable for both partners.

“Additionally, intimacy suppositories and relief products can address any discomfort, helping you feel more at ease. By incorporating these wellness products into your routine, you can boost pleasure, enhance connection, and feel more in tune with your desires, whether you’re enjoying solo moments or shared intimacy."