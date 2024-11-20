Sobergasm: Festive flings, drunk sex and the Christmas party season

The 'Sobergasm' clean cocktail

Two thirds of the UK have had drunk sex as research finds you are 33% less likely to orgasm while intoxicated.

UK’s leading sexual wellness brand Lovehoney has partnered with Spencer Matthews-owned alcohol-free spirit brand CleanCo to talk about the ‘Sobergasm’ and introduce a new clean cocktail, as joint research reveals that over a third of Brits (39%) will drink more during the Christmas party season.

A separate Lovehoney study of 2,005 adults revealed that nearly two thirds (64%) of people in the UK have had sex while intoxicated, with just 20% always enjoying the experience.

When it comes to generational attitudes around sobriety, 18–24-year-olds are the most likely to be tee-total (15%), with just 17% drinking on a weekly basis. As a result, Gen Z has also engaged in less drunk sex than older generations, with less than half (49%) of 18-24-year-olds admitting to having had drunk sex before. This is compared to the most likely age group to have done so (45-54-year-olds), of whom 75% have, followed by 35-44-year-olds (74%).

Spencer Matthews, founder of CleanCo

The research also uncovered an orgasm gap between people having drunk sex and having sex generally, as being intoxicated decreases your chances of orgasm by 33%. Just 29% of men and 11% of women say they always orgasm during drunk sex, compared to 45% of men and 15% of women who orgasm every time ordinarily (representing a gap of 36% and 27% respectively).

Beyond reaching orgasm, people shared that sober sex allows them to appreciate the moment more (53%), be more aware of their partner (52%), and feel more in tune with their body (47%).

Festive flings - drunk sex and the party season

As for the Christmas party season, two in five (39%) people admit to drinking more. But alongside this and the Christmas party season, there are certain challenges being faced. For example, three in five (60%) say they have regretted certain intimate or sexual acts they have engaged in under the influence of alcohol - rising to 67% amongst millennials. This includes kissing someone (20%), kissing someone in a relationship (10%), engaging in oral sex (9%), hooking up with a colleague (9%) or even cheating on a partner (4%).

To spotlight how people can approach Christmas party season differently this year and to embrace sober sexual experiences, Lovehoney and alcohol-free spirit brand CleanCo have come together for the festive season.

As part of the collaboration, Lovehoney and CleanCo have created the ‘Sobergasm’ cocktail, a deliciously daring, alcohol-free concoction, that is the perfect substitute to an alcoholic beverage this Christmas season.

Annabelle Knight, sex and relationship expert at Lovehoney, comments, “Drunk sex certainly isn’t a new thing, but it’s still clearly quite common. It’s great to see the younger generation is embracing a more sober-curious lifestyle and engaging in drunk sex less frequently. As the results of the survey suggest, having sex while drunk can inhibit not only your pleasure, but even your ability to orgasm.

“There is a general disconnect between your brain and the rest of the body when you drink, including your sexual organs. Practising sober sex means that you can feel more present in the moment and more attuned to your own body’s stimulation but also your partners, leading to an all-round more pleasurable experience.”

Spencer Matthews, founder of CleanCo comments, “This partnership between Lovehoney and CleanCo has been a pleasure to work on, but also surprisingly eye-opening. Alcohol really does effect so much of our lives and relationships, and sex is no exception. It’s been fascinating to see the results of our sober sex study and really delve into the world of sexual wellness, and how it intersects with alcohol.

Hopefully this partnership encourages people to understand why many people prefer sober sex and to open up this festive season, have real conversations and reflect on their relationship with alcohol in a way that’s light-hearted and pressure free.”

For more information on the Lovehoney and CleanCo collaboration, and to find out more about the limited-edition cocktail recipe to serve this festive season, visit www.lovehoney.co.uk/trends-insights/art-of-the-sobergasm.html

Ingredients:

25ml fresh lime juice

50ml CleanCo Clean T

1tbsp fresh orange juice

1tbsp Dr Stings hot honey

Sea salt, chilli flakes and lime to garnish

Method:

1. Make a chilli-salt rim by sprinkling a few teaspoons of sea salt and chilli flakes onto a small plate. Rub one wedge of lime along the rim of a glass and then dip it into the chilli salt to cover the rim.

2. Combine lime juice, CleanCo Clean T, orange juice and hot honey in a cocktail shaker. Add ice.

3. Shake hard and fast. Pour into your glass. Serve with a wedge of lime.