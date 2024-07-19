Ten Essential Tips to Keep Your Artificial Grass Cool in the Summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Artificial grass can become uncomfortably hot during summer, particularly in direct sunlight; for homeowners in the UK looking to enjoy their gardens during the increasingly warm days at this time of year, it's essential to mitigate the heat retention of synthetic turf.

Here are several strategies outlined by an expert at The Plastic Centre which can be implemented to make your artificial lawn more comfortable and enjoyable.

Choose Lighter Colours

Opt for artificial grass with lighter-coloured fibres. Darker colours absorb more heat, whereas lighter shades reflect more sunlight, helping to keep the surface cooler. This can be especially effective during the peak sunshine hours. Lighter shades contribute to a cooler surface and maintain a fresh and vibrant look that enhances your garden's aesthetic appeal.

Artificial grass installed in garden

Use Infill Materials Wisely

Select infill materials that do not retain heat:

Silica Sand: This material does not absorb much heat and helps to keep the grass cooler, which is ideal for gardens experiencing warmer summer days. Silica sand is also durable and cost-effective.

Organic Infill: Materials like cork and coconut fibres can be cooler than traditional rubber infill and are also eco-friendly. These organic options reduce heat retention and support sustainable gardening practices.

Shade Structures

Incorporate shade elements into your garden design to protect the grass from direct sunlight:

Pergolas: These provide shade and are an attractive garden feature, creating a cosy outdoor living space.

Shade Sails: They can cover large areas and are flexible and easy to install. Shade sails come in various colours and shapes, adding a modern touch to your garden.

Trees and Shrubs: Planting trees and shrubs provides shade and enhances your garden's natural beauty. Native species are particularly beneficial as they are well-adapted to the UK climate and support local wildlife.

Cooling Infill

Consider using cooling infills specifically designed to reduce the temperature of artificial grass. These products often include materials that absorb less heat or release moisture to cool the surface, making your lawn more comfortable during hot spells. Some cooling infills are engineered with advanced materials that provide long-lasting cooling effects, which are ideal for maintaining comfort throughout the summer.

Water the Surface

Lightly spraying artificial grass with water on particularly hot days can help cool it down temporarily. This can be an effective quick fix, especially useful during unexpected heatwaves in the UK. Using a fine mist rather than a heavy spray ensures even cooling without wasting water.

Install Underlay

Use a heat-resistant underlay beneath the artificial grass. This can act as an insulating layer, reducing the heat transferred to the surface and making your lawn cooler to walk on. Heat-resistant underlays are available in various thicknesses and materials, providing flexibility to choose the best option for your garden.

Proper Installation

Ensure the artificial grass is installed over a well-prepared base that allows for good air circulation. Adequate airflow can help dissipate heat more effectively. Proper installation is crucial for long-term comfort and durability. A well-prepared base enhances cooling and improves drainage, preventing waterlogging during the UK's frequent rains.

Cooling Technology

Some modern artificial grass products are designed with built-in cooling technologies. Look for brands that advertise temperature-reducing features, which can be particularly beneficial in adapting to the UK's changing climate. These technologies often involve advanced polymer blends that reflect sunlight and dissipate heat more efficiently.

Regular Maintenance

Keep the grass clean and free of debris. Dust and dirt can accumulate and absorb heat, contributing to the overall temperature of the surface. Regular brushing and washing can help maintain a cooler lawn. By staying on top of maintenance, you're not only keeping your lawn cool but also extending its lifespan and preserving its appearance.

Combine with Natural Elements

Intersperse artificial grass with natural elements such as:

Gravel Paths: Gravel not only complements the look of artificial grass but also helps break up heat-absorbing areas. Gravel pathways are easy to maintain and enhance the garden's overall design.

Paving Stones: These can create a more varied and visually appealing landscape while reducing heat retention. Using lighter-coloured paving stones can further aid in reflecting sunlight.

Real Grass Patches: Integrating real grass can provide natural cooling benefits and enhance biodiversity. Combining artificial and natural grass areas can offer the best of both worlds - low maintenance and natural aesthetics.

You can significantly reduce the heat retention your artificial grass possesses by implementing these strategies, making your garden a more comfortable place to enjoy during the summer months. As UK summers become warmer, these adjustments will ensure your outdoor space remains a pleasant retreat. Despite artificial lawn receiving negative reviews and comments, these measures improve comfort and promote sustainable and environmentally friendly gardening practices.