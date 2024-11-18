New podcast, 'Wise Words', caters exclusively for retirees - presented by David Hamilton | Joe Pepler/PinPep

The average over-65 spends less than an hour a day talking to other people, research has revealed.

A study of 1,000 adults aged 65 and above found 43 per cent feel they only have a small pool of people around them that they can speak to.

As a result, an average of just 58 minutes a day is spent in conversation with others.

And 22 per cent long for a more varied group of people they could talk to.

Following the findings, Parsley Box, which commissioned the research, has launched a podcast catering exclusively for retirees.

The four-episode ‘Wise Words’ Podcast discussed topics many older adults will relate to – including maintaining friendships, cooking traditions, learning in later life and navigating modern technology.

Three guests contribute to each episode, led by 86-year-old broadcaster David Hamilton.

Holly McComb, CEO of Parsley Box said: “After the age of 65, many people stop working and find their social circle reduces.

“But this leaves many feeling they have fewer people to talk to. We wanted to create something to help counteract this - something warm and engaging, like listening to old friends chatting, but in a modern format.

“Sixty-five is no age at all, and the survey results show they’re as interested in health and wellness as they are retirement or finance.”

Broadcaster David Hamilton. 86, leads each podcast episode | Joe Pepler/PinPep

The research also revealed the top topics of discussion enjoyed by over 65s, including the good old days, music and food.

Travel, movies and TV and family and relationships also featured, along with health and wellness, environmental issues and art and culture.

One in four would also like the opportunity to have more conversations with younger people, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

It also emerged 24 per cent feel like they’re involved in a conversation when listening to podcasts or the radio.

But 17 per cent admit they’d like to be more confident when it comes to knowing where to access podcasts they’d be interested in.

Holly McComb, for Parsley Box, added: “Podcasts provide a fantastic way for older adults to stay socially connected.

“They offer a wealth of information and entertainment that can be accessed at any time, making it convenient for older individuals who may not have the same access to social events.

“Whether it's learning about new developments in health, hearing inspiring life stories, or enjoying engaging discussions on current events, podcasts are a wonderful way to keep the mind active and engaged.”

Top 25 topics over 65s enjoy discussing:

Current events Gardening and nature Travel experiences Hobbies and interests Movies and TV shows The ‘old days’ Food and cooking Heritage History Favourite books Family and relationships Music and concerts Health and wellness Growing older Environmental issues How people’s approach to life in other generations differs to theirs Retirement Art and culture Sports and fitness Technology and gadgets Personal finance Education and learning Community and volunteering Fashion and style Career and work experiences