The end of long distance? UK daters are sticking close to home to find love

Couple kissing

Gone are the days of facetime dinner dates across the country or a romantic rendezvous at the airport - single people in the UK are now seeking romance a little closer to home. Real-life dating app happn has revealed that long distance romances are nearing their end, with a new trend emerging of ‘short-distance dating’.

New research by happn has found that two-fifths (43%) of UK daters prefer ‘short distance dating’, with half of daters (48%) only willing to travel a maximum 10 mile radius for a date. This is even more prevalent amongst Gen Z, where 61% refuse to venture beyond that to find a partner. In fact, the average Brit is only willing to travel 14.2 miles for a date (with Gen Z only 12.7 miles), so they’re sticking to finding love within their own city.

Transatlantic, international love, or cross-country romance is no longer seen as a viable option - as only 6% of singles will journey more than 50 miles away for love.

People are even cancelling dates over distances that they deem too far. Of the 57% of daters who’ve cancelled a date or would in future, the top reason for cancelling is the distance between them (34%).

But what is contributing to the death of long distance relationships? People are prioritising emotional support, safety and cost. Of those who prefer ‘short-distance dating’, the reasons are:

It’s less of an emotional strain (60%) - with Brits wanting to keep their partner close by to avoid any tension It’s safer as they know the local area (36%) It’s less expensive with not as many costs involved (30%) - with long distance involving a lot of travel It’s less awkward as they’re familiar with the surroundings and it can be a talking point (29%) - with familiarity creating mutual interests and conversation They want to have my partner in their daily routine, in person (19%) - rather than just communicating through a screen

In a further blow to long-distance, people currently dating and looking to find love aren’t willing to go the extra mile(s) with 39% refusing to relocate, so they wouldn’t even entertain a far-away partner. Some are prioritising family bonds, where a third (33%) feel a local partner helps involve both families, whereas others are prioritising sex, as a fifth (21%) want someone nearby to be intimate with more regularly.

Claire Rénier, dating expert at happn, said: “Close proximity is becoming a priority for the nation’s daters, as long-distance dating fades out. In today’s fast-paced world, cost and convenience go hand in hand, and for many that simply means finding love nearby.

But it’s also about safety in the familiarity in your local area, and a connection with a local partner. It allows for more intimacy, time spent together and better topics of discussion based on local, familiar surroundings. As the local dating app, happn helps singles meet people in their local area, those they cross paths with in everyday life in the spots that they frequent the most.”