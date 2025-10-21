These are the most rewatchable films, according to the internet

User loading up Netflix on their TV

Some movies are just impossible to watch only once. Whether it's a nostalgic favourite, a feel-good comfort film, or a masterpiece that gets better with every viewing, certain movies keep pulling audiences back in time and time again.

To settle the debate on which films are the most rewatchable, Reddit discussions where movie lovers shared their top picks, ranking the films based on how often they were mentioned.

The Shawshank Redemption

With a staggering 9.3 IMDb rating and a runtime of almost two and a half hours, this prison drama is not just one of the highest-rated movies of all time, but also the most rewatchable, according to Reddit.

Topping the list with 55 mentions, no matter how many times fans watch it, Andy Dufresne's journey of hope, resilience and redemption still feels just as powerful.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

With an 8.9 IMDb rating and a run time of three hours, The Fellowship of the Ring pulls viewers into Middle-earth. Redditors mentioned this film 54 times, proving that the beginning of Frodo's journey remains just as thrilling on repeat viewings.

Forrest Gump

This emotional rollercoaster, starring Tom Hanks, earned 45 mentions and boasts an 8.8 IMDb rating with a runtime of almost two and a half hours.

The Princess Bride

With an IMDb rating of 8.0 and 44 mentions, The Princess Bride continues to enchant audiences with its quotable lines and unforgettable characters.

Interstellar

This movie earned 39 mentions, with its 8.7 IMDb rating reflecting its widespread acclaim. Clocking in at two hours and 48 minutes ,Interstellar offers stunning visuals and an emotional story that reveals new layers with each viewing, making it one of the most rewatchable modern films.

The Big Lebowski

With 38 mentions, an 8.1 IMDb rating, and a runtime of almost two hours, The Big Lebowski remains a go-to comfort movie. Its offbeat humour, eccentric characters, and endlessly quotable lines make it the kind of film Redditors are watching over and over.

Goodfellas

Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas isn't just a classic, it's an endlessly rewatchable one. With 34 mentions, an 8.7 IMDb rating, and a runtime of two hours and 25 minutes, Goodfellas offers electric performances and a gripping story that keeps viewers hooked no matter how many times they watch it.

Jurassic Park

Few films capture the magic of blockbuster cinema like Jurassic Park. With 31 mentions, an 8.2 IMDb rating, and a runtime of just over two hours, Spielberg's dinosaur spectacle continues to amaze audiences decades after its release.

From the T-Rex breakout to the unforgettable theme song , Jurassic Park is a movie that never loses its thrill.

Back to the Future

An almost two-hour adventure through time, Back to the Future is as fun on the hundredth watch as it was on the first. With 29 mentions and an 8.4 IMDb rating, this 80s classic remains a go-to rewatch.

Groundhog Day

A movie about repeating the same day over and over had to make the list. With 26 mentions, an 8.0 IMDb rating, and a runtime of one hour and 41 minutes, Groundhog Day is the ultimate rewatchable film.

Bill Murray's dry wit and the film's combination of comedy and romance make it a movie worth reliving again and again.