These are the topics Brits avoid talking about and they include your salary, Trump and Botox

What do Trump, Botox and your salary have in common? They’re all amongst the top 10 topics people most avoid – as voted for by the British public. The new research from smart money app Plum found that ‘personal debt’ is the topic people most avoid talking about, with ‘migration’ and ‘your credit rating’ accompanying the US President, people’s incomes and cosmetic surgery also in the top 10.

An estimated 20 million Brits have avoided conversations on taboo topics in the past month 53% of people would find tricky topics easier to discuss if humour was used to broach them Comedian Mark Simmons teams up with smart money app Plum, using humour to break down stigma, kick start positive conversations about money, and encourage nation to “Improv” Your Finances

Nearly three in 10 (28%) people say they’d avoid talking about taboo topics for fear of starting an argument, 21% say it’d be because they don’t feel educated enough on a subject, and 20% also say it’s because of a fear of feeling judged. In fact, it’s estimated around 20 million Brits have avoided conversations on taboo topics in the last month alone. However, this reluctance could mean people aren’t just missing out on voicing their opinions but are also being left out of pocket. By avoiding tricky but important topics – like money matters – people could be missing out on opportunities, such as the best ways to save and grow their money.

In a bid to help people start earning interest on the £300bn sat in zero-interest accounts, comedian Mark Simmons helps Brits to see the funny in money with his new 'Improv' Your Finances joke book, for smart money app Plum.

According to Plum’s analysis of Bank of England data, more than £300bn is lying dormant in non-interest-bearing accounts with 15% of household cash savings currently sitting idle in easy access and flexible accounts where no interest is being earned. As a result, households are losing out potentially on almost £15bn of annual interest. One in 10 (10%) Brits can’t remember when they last reviewed their savings options and 11% say they never have. Nearly half (49%) of people avoid talking about their personal finances where possible. 20% say it makes them feel uncomfortable and 12% say they find it overwhelming. Nearly one in 10 (9%) say it scares them.

Studies show humour can be used to tackle taboo topics by making them seem less threatening, decreasing stigma and creating a safer space for people to discuss them. In fact, over half (52%) of people said they’d find it easier to talk about uncomfortable subjects if humour was used to broach them (compared to just 5% who said it wouldn’t).

That’s why Plum has enlisted Mark Simmons (winner of Edinburgh Fringe 2024’s Joke of the Year winner) to create “Improv” Your Finances – a finance joke book to get people talking and laughing about the topic with the aim of encouraging more people to break their money taboo and take action. Mark has also been taking his stand up to the streets to surprise members of the public in unexpected places to put positive finance firmly on the nation’s radar.

Mark Simmons, comedian says: “It’s no secret we’re probably one of the most polite nations on the planet. None of us want to upset the proverbial apple cart. Sometimes it feels easier to keep your head down and let others do the talking. But humour’s a great way of tackling stigma and acts as a great icebreaker – and it’s been great to see that in action. In fact, by testing this new material on one of the toughest crowds (the unsuspecting London general public) we were able to kick off loads of conversations with people about their finances. And I was only heckled three times.”

Comedian Mark Simmons performs on Carnaby Street, sharing jokes from ‘Improv’ Your Finances - his new collection of jokes for smart money app Plum as Bank of England data shows £300 billion is lost in annual interest.

Plum's Head of Money, Rajan Lakhani says: “We know that many people recognise the need to break their money inertia – and that they’ll reap the benefits of this. But it can be really hard to know where to start and to take the first step. We’re using humour to break through these barriers and face up to an important topic, but one they’ve been avoiding. And when people do engage, they realise it’s much easier to take action than they think, whether it’s tax-free returns through an ISA to setting money aside for a rainy day, thanks to simple, automated solutions like those offered by Plum.”

The research also revealed some of the most awkward questions people believe you can ask, including, “How much do you have in savings?” (36%), “Do you support migration?” (19%) and “Would you take Ozempic?” (15%).

For Mark’s full joke book, tips on personal finances and saving, and an easy link to download the Plum app, visit https://withplum.com/improv-your-finances.

Top 5 jokes from the “Improv” Your Finances joke book:

As BoE data shows £300 billion of household saving deposits are not earning interest, award winning comedian Mark Simmons treats unsuspecting public to stand up performance outside the Bank of England, in collaboration with smart money app Plum, in a bid to get the nation talking about finances.

My friend invested badly in balaclavas and now he’s in over his head.

It’s difficult to know what to do with your money. Someone said I should put it in my current account but I have no interest in that.

My grandad got into art when he retired, every week he draws his pension.

I’ve invested well in a lot of stock, it’s all gravy.

I love saving so much that I get really annoyed when taking money out of my ISA. Must be withdrawal symptoms.

Top 10 most avoided topics:

Personal debt

Trump

Your salary

Personal savings

Elon Musk

Your credit rating

Effects of Brexit

Assisted dying

Migration

Botox and cosmetic surgery