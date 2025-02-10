Throuple for Valentine's Day - 1 in 6 gen z Brits are celebrating as a threesome

User (UGC) Submitted

Valentine's Day next week may be less about couples, and more about throuples, monogamish, or consensual non-monogamists, as new research suggests the notion of love is changing forever.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the survey of 2,000 Brits aged under 40, over half (51 percent) have been in an unconventional relationship, resulting in two thirds (66 percent) believing that Valentine’s Day is too geared towards an old fashioned ‘ideal’ of love.

Most Popular

In fact, more than a third (36 percent) of Gen Z and Millennials will be celebrating Valentine’s this Friday in an open relationship, where they have agreed to have a sexual or emotional connection with other people, outside of the primary relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While 28 percent are in a “monogamish” partnership - where occasional outside relationships are allowed with mutual consent, and 19 percent are in a long-distance union where partners live far apart and rely mainly on technology to stay connected.

One in six (15 percent) could be booking a table for three on Friday, as they’re in a throuple, while nine percent are in an “empty love” partnership, where commitment remains, but the shared enthusiasm has faded away.

It’s no surprise that 84 percent believe that young Brits are redefining what a modern relationship looks like, with 82 percent agreeing that love is love no matter what and 88 percent acknowledging that it doesn’t matter what type of relationship you are in as long as you are happy.

Two thirds (60 percent) admit that the lack of representation of unconventional relationships in literature frustrates them, so much so that one in six (16 percent) think the romantic works of yesteryear are sexist and should contain neutral pronouns (11 percent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chantal McDowell, Senior Brand Manager from 19 Crimes, added: “19 Crimes feel that Valentine’s Day is an outdated celebration of love. So we wanted to create a limited-edition Valentine’s label that celebrates and reflects all of the different types of modern relationships and encourage consumers to gift a bottle to someone.”