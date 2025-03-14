Whitney and ABBA top list of songs Brits love to sing in shower – is your favourite here?

nuie shower

Research into the UK’s bathroom habits has revealed that Gen Z leads the way in bathroom karaoke and they love belting out Sabrina Carpenter.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitney Houston, ABBA and Celine Dion top the list of songs Brits love to sing in the shower.

Most Popular

A national survey of 2,000 adults by leading bathroom manufacturer nuie uncovered the UK's top songs to sing in the shower, with the results showing hot picks spanning the decades and genres, from classic 70s ABBA to chart topping songs from Taylor Swift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Gen Z to Boomers, Brits love a shower singalong but when it comes to the generation game, there seems to be a clear winner.

A staggering 72% of Gen Z admitting to being enthusiastic shower singers and only 13% of Boomers being partial to a wash-time warble.

The UK’s top ten shower songs

1. I Wanna Dance with Somebody by Whitney Houston

2. Dancing Queen by ABBA

3. It’s all Coming Back to Me Now by Celine Dion

4. Umbrella by Jay Z

5. Take On Me by A-ha

6. I Want it that Way by Backstreet Boys

7. Somebody that I used to know by Gotye

8. Style by Taylor Swift

9. Live Forever by Oasis

10. Thriller by Michael Jackson

But there's a clear divide when it comes to number one bathroom ballads by generation.

Unsurprisingly, Gen Z enjoy a Tik-Tok favourite from Sabrina Carpenter, Espresso, while Boomers are drawn towards the timeless classics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millennials are clearly getting themselves ready for the Oasis tour and are listening to ‘Live Forever’ for their bathroom karaoke.

Number one shower songs by generation:

· Gen Z: Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter (13%)

· Millennials: Live Forever by Oasis (7%)

· Gen X: Take On Me by A-ha (4%)

· Boomers: Dancing Queen by ABBA (3%)

Meanwhile, the North-South divide is alive and well even in the world of bathroom karaoke.

Londoners take the lead, perhaps inspired by the bright lights of the big city, with a dazzling 62% admitting to being a secret shower singer.

However, Bristol are lagging behind in the bathroom star stats with a mere 33% of respondents being a bathroom balladeer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Channelling your inner disco diva isn’t just a bit of fun. It’s been proven that singing in the shower can boost mood and improve brain function.

Maximising the experience with luxury bathroom features such as nuie’s rainfall shower head is a surefire way to create the ultimate solo shower performance. nuie’s sleek minimalist design features LED lights that cycle through an array of colours, transforming your bathroom into a private concert with you as the star of the shower.

“We know that singing in the shower is a fun, feel-good ritual for British people, no matter what age they are or where they live,” said Jon Walker, Head of Marketing at nuie.

“We believe your bathroom should be a place to boost your wellbeing and relax. Whoever you are, and wherever you live, nuie bathrooms are designed to create a luxurious space with you at centre stage.”