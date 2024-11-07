Wings for Life World Run: Registration open for 2025

Wings for Life World Run, the largest and most inclusive running event, returns in 2025, with registration now officially open.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 12:00 GMT, Olympian and new global ambassador Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis will join participants worldwide at the ‘start line’. 100% of entry fees and donations will support spinal cord research.

Most Popular

Mondo joins an iconic line-up of Wings for Life World Run ambassadors, including Neymar Jr. and rugby legend Siya Kolisi, who will participate alongside hundreds of thousands of runners worldwide. With every participant starting at exactly the same moment across the globe and running away from the finish line, the Wings for Life World Run welcomes all abilities—whether you're a world record holder or a first-time runner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK participants will be chased by the event’s signature virtual “Catcher Car,” which gives you a 30-minute head start. When this moving finish line passes you, you’ve successfully completed your race, with the last man and woman to be caught named the global champions. The moving finisher-line format means that everyone, no matter their fitness level, can be sure of finishing the race - all you need to do is start!

Wings for Life World Run 2025

The 2024 edition shattered records as over a quarter of a million participants helped to raise €8,104,499 for spinal cord research. The total of 265,818 Wings for Life World Runners included 192 nationalities as they set off simultaneously in 169 countries, and they covered an average of 11.5km each, for a total distance equivalent to nearly 50 times around the globe.

Global ambassador for the Wings for Life World Run, Armand Duplantis said: “I’m super excited and honoured to be a global ambassador of the Wings for Life World Run. I think it’s such an amazing initiative. Running for those who can’t – it’s such a beautiful event and a beautiful thing to be a part of. It’s something really special and I just can’t wait.”

British hurdling legend & International Sports Director of Wings for Life World Run, Colin Jackson said: “With registration opening for over 30 locations on 6th November, the Wings for Life World Run community is buzzing! Signing up right away doesn’t just help to secure a spot at your preferred start line – it also means you’ll already be sharing in the pure joy of this event. And every single registration brings new hope to all those affected by spinal cord injury.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limited-time offer: Free Premium membership for adidas Running app

Everyone who registers for the Wings for Life World Run by 31st December 2024 will receive a free, six-month Premium membership for the adidas Running app. Among its many features is a unique training plan created especially for the Wings for Life World Run.

Registration for the Wings for Life World Run is NOW OPEN. For more information on the Wings for Life World Run and how to register, visit: https://www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com/en