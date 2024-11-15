Adaptogenic coffee brand as seen on Dragons' Den creates new ‘perfect blend’

London Nootropics is known for its ‘Flow’, ‘Zen’ and ‘Mojo’ coffees | London Nootropics

Creator of pioneering adaptogenic coffee, London Nootropics, has launched a new range of blends with medicinal mushroom extracts from Hifas Da Terra. These new blends now include powerful mushroom extracts including Lion’s Mane, Reishi and Cordyceps - which are designed to support cognitive health, immune function, and overall vitality.

London Nootropics, known for its ‘Flow’, ‘Zen’ and ‘Mojo’ coffees, has now added the ‘best-in-class mushroom extracts’, to further enhance mental clarity, focus and balance for its customers .

"We are thrilled to partner with Hifas Da Terra and add their gold-standard mushroom extracts to our adaptogenic coffees" said Zain Peer, co-founder of London Nootropics. "This collaboration is a perfect blend of our mission to make the best adaptogen extracts in the world accessible in everyday life and our dedication to delivering best-in-class health-conscious blends."

The coffee brand was created by founders Shez and Zain, who appeared on BBC One’s Dragons’ Den in February 2022, and were successful in securing offers from two Dragons, Deborah Meaden and Sara Davies. The business now stocks its adaptogenic coffee blends in Harrods, Selfridges, Meta, as well as in luxury hotel brands around the world.

London Nootropics aims for its products to give all the benefits of regular coffee whilst minimising side-effects such as jitters, anxiety and a crash.

The team behind the brand explained: “There are good synergies between caffeine and adaptogens and many of our customers usually sensitive to caffeine find they enjoy our blends, especially Zen.

“Our vision is to make the highest-quality adaptogens easily accessible, convenient and delicious, helping more people benefit from their balancing properties, find their flow and be their most productive selves.”

