This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

November is here, and that means that it’s time to prepare for the biggest sales event of the year - Black Friday. Every year, on the last Friday of November, prices of various items are slashed across a range of retailers - and for many the chance to bag a bargain marks the start of their Christmas shopping. The day grows in popularity every year and, with the demand for cheaper goods increasing each year, many companies and brands no longer have ‘black Friday’ - they have ‘black November’.

One of those retailers is AO.com, an online retailer specialising in household appliances and electricals. AO has already launched its Black Friday sale. There are hundreds of savings across all categories, so you’ll be able to get products from your favourite brands for a fraction of the price. The slogan for this year’s sale is ‘mega deals, mega sales’, so we’ve rounded up some of the best deals on offer which will make you happy.

Why is it worth buying with AO.Com?

Lots of businesses offer limited time deals for Black Friday - some last a day, while others last a week and others for the whole month of November. All major retailers, such as Currys and Amazon, get involved and try to compete with each other to offer the best prices.

While good deals can be found at many different retailers, we’re impressed with AO.com for offering a price match promise, which states that if you find your chosen produt cheaper somewhere else, AO will match it, alongside next day delivery.

Do you have to pay for AO.com delivery?

AO.com offer free delivery, though it will usually take a few days. If you want next-day delivery, it is £30, while two-day delivery is £20, and three-day delivery is £10. Delivery is also available seven days a week so you can choose the day that suits you best.

What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals from AO.com?

These are some of our best items on offer right now, at a glance:

Scroll down for more details about each of these items below.

Top five tips for shopping on Black Friday

When you plan to shop this Black Friday - or Black November as it may be - these are some tips to follow to ensure you get the best deals possible and buy sensibly.

Set that budget: With so much choice, it can be easy to get carried away if you don’t set yourself a spending limit. There will be plenty of tempting Black Friday deals and some heavily discounted by it could still be outside your budget. Set a budget and stick to it.

With so much choice, it can be easy to get carried away if you don’t set yourself a spending limit. There will be plenty of tempting Black Friday deals and some heavily discounted by it could still be outside your budget. Set a budget and stick to it. Compare product prices: If you’re thinking of making a Black Friday purchase, now is the time to do your research - especially if you have a specific item in mind. See what the going rate is for the item and check competitors for comparison prices.

If you’re thinking of making a Black Friday purchase, now is the time to do your research - especially if you have a specific item in mind. See what the going rate is for the item and check competitors for comparison prices. Consider how you are paying: Credit cards give an extra layer of protection if things go wrong so it could be a good idea to use them to pay for items. But follow the first two steps and pay it off as quickly as possible. Don’t sit in debt if you don’t have to.

Credit cards give an extra layer of protection if things go wrong so it could be a good idea to use them to pay for items. But follow the first two steps and pay it off as quickly as possible. Don’t sit in debt if you don’t have to. Know your consumer rights: The Consumer Rights Act gives you protection in the first 30 days from the date of purchase. It says goods should be of satisfactory quality, fit to do the job intended, and last a reasonable length of time.

The Consumer Rights Act gives you protection in the first 30 days from the date of purchase. It says goods should be of satisfactory quality, fit to do the job intended, and last a reasonable length of time. Look at the big picture: Do you really need that item, or do you just want it? Will you use it regularly enough to warrant the asking price? Could you easily get by without it or make do with what you have already? Ask yourself the tough questions and be honest.

Samsung UE50AU9000 LED 50" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV £399.00 Buy now Buy now Film and TV fanatics will love this 50” Samsung TV. Its 4K display gives you a screen packed with clear detail, and it can show millions of colours too so your favourites are going to look more real than ever. All this is powered by a processor that upgrades the quality of everything you watch to make it look as good as possible. This particular model also has voice control built-in, so whether you’re trying to find something to watch or you want to turn the volume up, just say the word and this super smart TV will do the rest.

LG FAV309WNE 9Kg Washing Machine with 1400 rpm £399.00 Buy now Buy now This LG washing machine will take great care of everything, from clothing to towels to bedsheets. Its roomy drum has space for up to four people’s laundry, so it’s a great choice for busy and big household. There’s a quick 14 minute programme for those things you need quickly - and the clever aiDD™ tech that can tell what sort of fabric’s inside the drum so it’ll automatically use the best settings for your clothes. You can even pause and add items, even when the washing machine is already on, so no problem if you forget to add something to your load.

Candy CDI1LS38S Fully Integrated Standard Dishwasher £269.00 Buy now Buy now Every plate will come out perfectly clean with this integrated dishwasher from Candy. It has enough space to washes 13 plates at once, so it’s ideal for family households. For those times when you need things to be as clean as quickly as possible, the 29-minute quick wash is great. Thanks to One Touch connectivity, you can even monitor the wash cycle and troubleshoot problems from your Android smartphone. This model also has a memory function which saves your most used programmes, so you can start the cycle in no time. This model has a fixed hinge. This means that, unlike a sliding hinge, the furniture door is attached directly to the appliance door hinges and brackets, and will move as one when you open it.

Kenwood Kenwood kMix KMX754BK Stand Mixer with 5 Litre Bowl £229.00 Buy now Buy now Calling budding star bakers, this deal is definitely for you. Prepare your your favourite sweet and savoury recipes to absolute perfection with this black Kenwood food mixer. With an incredible 1000 Watt power output, it combines all the ingredients you need for your delcious dishes in no time. It comes with a handy beater tool which can be used to effortlessly create light and fluffy sponges, and the whisk attachment thoroughly mixes all of the ingredients so you can even make a buttercream too. If you like making homemade bread, you’ll love the brilliant dough hook too. You’ll have full control over everything you do too as there’s variable speed settings, which help achieve the ideal consistency.

Ninja Foodi Power Nutri CB350UK 0.7 Litre Blender £149.00 Buy now Buy now If you like experimenting in the kitchen and fancy yourself as a good chef, this Ninja Foodie Power Nutri Blender 3-in-1 is just what you need. As the name suggests, it comes with three blenders in one - a Power Nutri Bowl for making thick mixtures like smoothie bowls and pâté, a Power Nutri Cup for drinks and dressings, and a Power Nutri Jug for chopping and mixing salsa, homemade dough and more. All you have to do is choose the programme you need and it’ll then use a special pulsing and blending pattern to get to the perfect texture for what you’re making. It has strong blades and a Smart Torque motor that’s made for thicker mixtures too, so it’ll easily blend any ingredient you can think of.