Apple Prime Day Deals: AirPods, iPads, iPhones, MacBooks, and Apple Watch discounts at Amazon

Prime Day is here and there are some brilliant Apple deals to take advantage of. We’ve looked at hundreds of Apple deals on Amazon to see if any early Prime Day deals are worth nabbing. Discounts on Apple products are rare and often single digit percentages. Apple has also raised prices in the UK since the beginning of the year, so the deals might not be as good as the previous Prime Day sale. Even so there are at least two outstanding Prime Day Apple deals to take advantage of right now.

Here's a breakdown of the current offers on popular items such as AirPods, iPads, iPhones, MacBooks, and Apple Watches.

Best Apple Amazon Prime Day Deals

Here are our picks of the best Apple Prime Day deals currently on offer.

Apple Watch Prime Day Deals

If you're interested in an Apple Watch, then the current best Prime Day Apple Watch deal is the Series 7 GPS + Cellular model is 25% off at £349.99. This is the cheapest we've seen on Amazon. The newer Series 8 GPS model, packed with advanced health features, has an 11% discount and is now available for £399. It has been £10 cheaper in the past, but the current price still represents good value.

AirPod Prime Day Deals

The 3rd generation AirPods with a Lightning Charging Case are reduced to £139, that's 22% less than the original price. Meanwhile, the 2nd generation AirPods with a wired charging case has been reduced by 29% to £99. These are the lowest prices we've seen so far this year. If your budget can stretch to it then the best Apple deal right now are the AirPod Pro 2nd generation for £209. These come with noise cancellation (and other features) the other Airpods don't have.

iPad Prime Day Deals

On the iPad front, the 8th Gen 32GB Wi-Fi model, refurbished and guaranteed by Amazon's Renewed program, is currently priced at £239. If you want to buy new, the deals aren't quite stellar. The iPad 9th Gen 64GB Wi-Fi model is available for £299, a 19% discount is the best of the bunch. As expected (we told you to hold off) the 5th Gen 10.9-inch iPad Air has dropped in price since yesterday's discount and it's currently going for £579, it's unlikely you'll get a better deal than this. We'll keep this page updated with the latest Apple deals, so keep coming back.

iPhone Prime Day Deals

The iPhone 14 (128GB) in multiple colours is 10% off at £764. That's not bad for the latest iPhone, but remember that the iPhone 15 will likely land sometime in September. If your budget is tighter or you want a cheap iPhone, consider the renewed iPhone SE 2nd Gen (2020), available for just £135. This is a competent phone backed by a 1-year Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

MacBook Prime Day Deals

As for MacBooks, the 2023 MacBook Air, which comes with an M2 chip and a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, is on offer at £1,279.97, a 9% reduction. I bought this myself a few weeks ago, and it is undoubtedly one of Apple's best-value products. Variations with more RAM and storage are also on sale. The extra Prime Day discount makes it even more tempting. If you're looking for a smaller model, the older 13-inch MacBook Air with the M1 chip is down by 17% to £829.99. The 2022 MacBook Pro with an M2 chip and more powerful graphics is also discounted, currently priced at £1,199, an 11% reduction from its original price.

