The best Black Friday 2022 beauty deals - including skin care, hair care, make-up and fragrance

Now’s the time to stock up on all of your beauty staples or splurge on the beauty buys you’ve had your eye on for a while as retailers are taking part in Black Friday 2022.

You’ll find incredible discounts on everything from lipstick to eyeshadow, and moisturisers to haircare, from a wide range of stockists - plus there’s bargains to be had on those essential beauty accessories and must have beauty electricals too. No matter whether you want to revamp your skincare routine, show your hair some love, or mix up your make-up love, you’ll find a fab product to try in this year’s Black Friday sales.

What offers are beauty retailers offering for Black Friday 2022?

Here’s the deals being offered by beauty retailers this Black Friday, at a glance.

Cult Beauty - 25% off almost everything site-wide including skin care, make-up, hair, body, wellbeing and fragrance. Discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Boots - Over 1,000 deals, including up to 25% off premium beauty and fragrance and £10 worth of advantage card points for every £60 spent on selected electrical products.

Beauty Bay - up to 50% off everything, including skin care, hair care, bath and body, make-up and fragrance.

Sephora - up to 50% off everything, including skin care, hair care, make-up, body and fragrance - plus possible free gifts.

Selfridges - up to 40% off.

LookFantastic - up to 50% off across skin care, hair, fragrance, body, and electrical, plus an extra 10% off.

Allbeauty - Up to 60% off.

What is Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday take place every year, and this year are on Friday 25 November and Monday 28 November. They are two days dedicated to pre-Christmas sales, and for many they often mark the beginning of their seasonal shopping. On Black Friday shoppers are offered deals on items online and in stores, whereas on Cyber Monday the deals are only available online. There are always great deals to be had from many brands and across a range of products, including clothing, homeware, technology and toys. The event has grown in popularity over the past few years, and many retailers will launch their deals earlier in November.

What other deals can I get in the Black Friday 2022 sales?

Cult Beauty Unwrap Make-Up All-rounder £50.00 Buy now Buy now This beauty bundle is a fantastic deal anyway, as you can get multiple products worth £125 for just £50 - but in the Black Friday sale you can get an extra £12.50 off. Get your glam on with this carefully curated line-up of make up must-haves, each promising to enhance your natural look. It’s a fab all-in-one kit for beauty starters or long term beauty lovers. The kit includes some fantastic products from a range of top brands: Vieve Full Size The Essential Eyeshadow Palette:

Urban Decay Full Size Eyeshadow Primer Potion - Original 10ml

Nudestix Full Size Splashproof Mascara - Black 12ml

Benefit Travel Size 24 Hour Brow Setter Clear Brow Gel 3.5ml

Laura Mercier Full Size Caviar Stick Eye Colour - Strike A Rose 1.64g

Charlotte Tilbury Deluxe Matte Revolution Lipstick - Pillow Talk 1.1g

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device with 4 attachments for Body, Face, Bikini and Underarms Must have beauty tool £279.00 Buy now Buy now An IPL machine is a must-have in every woman’s beauty routine as it helps to get rid of unwanted body hair at home - avoiding the trips to the salon and the hefty price tag. Right now, you can save a huge £180 on this Philips model. Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types, the Lumea IPL prevents hair regrowth so you can enjoy six months of hair-free smooth skin, and up to 92% hair reduction in as little as three treatments. The SenseIQ technology detects your skin tone and indicates a comfortable light setting for you, while the free Lumea coaching app takes you through your sessions step by step too so you can easily use this at home.

Bright 42 Palette and Aquavated Liner Artistry Bundle Rainbow colours £26.45 Buy now Buy now A bundle containing six eye brushes, a five-shade water activated liner palette and a 42-shade rainbow eyeshadow palette, this is the perfect choice for those who love to experiment with their look - and aren’t afraid to try a broad spectrum of bright rainbow colours. Inside this set you’ll find everything you need to create bright, intense, super vivid and creative looks including a five-shade water activated liner palette, a 42-shade rainbow eyeshadow palette and six eye brushes to craft your looks.

Clinique's Best Bits Set Skincare saviour £50.00 Buy now Buy now Clinique is a name which has become synonymous with high quality skincare and make-up. This kit is great as it provides a little bit of everything - it’s a seven-piece set featuring four full-size products. The original selling price was £100, which means it was already excellent value for money as all of the products included are worth £134, but in the Black Friday sale it’s just £50 making it the best value ever. It is suitable for all skin types and includes: All About Clean 2-in-1 Cleansing + Exfoliating Jelly, 150ml (RRP £20)

Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, 50ml (RRP £40)

High Impact Mascara in Black, 7ml (RRP £23)

Almost Lipstick in Black Honey, 1.9g (RRP £21)

Take The Day Off™ Cleansing Balm, 30ml

All About Eyes, 5ml

Chubby Stick™ Sculpting Highlight in Hefty Highlight, 3.6g

Thick And Thriving hair care kit Heavenly hair £85.00 Buy now Buy now This fabulous haircare set is worth £185, but right now you can get it for an impressive £85 - a fantastic £100 saving. A woman’s hair is her crowning glory and this set includes everything you need to keep it looking thick, luscious and healthy. It has: R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo 251ml

R+Co Television Perfect Hair Conditioner 50ml

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum For Hair Density 60ml

Ouai Thick & Full Supplements 30 capsules

Aveda Invati Advanced Intensive Hair And Scalp Masque 40ml

Living Proof Scalp Care Revitalizing Treatment 73ml

Sachajuan Volume Cream 125ml

Olaplex N 3 Hair Perfector 20ml

Fable & Mane Holiroots Hair Oil 14ML

Sachajuan Scalp Brush Repair broken hairs in the shower with OLAPLEX’s N°3 Hair Perfector, then achieve more volume with your blow-dry thanks to Sachajuan’s Volume Cream. Before you head out the door, dose up on OUAI’s Thick & Full supplements to increase the natural thickness of tresses. Suitable for all hair types.

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum 150ml Popular perfume £108.00 Buy now Buy now A captivating and feminine scent infused with notes of vanilla and black coffee accord, Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium is one of the most popular female fragrances at the moment. The fragrance opens with notes of juicy pear accord and tantalising mandarin essence, followed by scents of creamy vanilla and notes of perfectly-ripe orange blossom and delicate white flowers. Finally, you’ll detect iInvigorating scents of black coffee accord, smooth cedarwood essence, white musk and patchouli. The cocktail of scents is encased in a show-stopping glittery bottle for an edgy and glamorous addition to your dresser. In the LookFantastic Black Friday sale, you can get discounts on 30ml, 60ml, 90ml and 150ml bottles, but we’re particularly impressed that you can get this 150ml bottle for the usual RRP of a 90ml bottle - so it’s like getting 60ml for free! That is incredible value.