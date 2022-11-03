You can get yourself a new mattress for less this Black Friday

Whether you have a single, double or king-sized mattress, it’s one of the most important items in your home - and therefore one of the most important purchases you will make. If you are looking for a new mattress then now is a perfect time to buy as Black Friday is just around the corner - and that means you will be able to get some of the best mattresses on the market at discounted prices.

This is excellent news, especially as many of us are struggling right now, with the prices of everything going up right now due to the cost of living crisis.

What are the best mattress deals available for Black Friday 2022?

There are various mattresses which are already on sale, even though Black Friday doesn’t actually fall until Friday 25 November this year. Here are some of the best options at a glance:

Emma matress: Emma are holding what they call a Black November sale, and mattresses across their range are being discounted by up to 60%. The website states that these offers are only available for a limited time only, but considering the name of the sale we can expect the deals to be available for the rest of the month.

Simba mattress: Simba was yet to launch their Black Friday sale at the time of writing (3 November), but limited mattresses are on sale for up to 55% off at the moment. Last year, Simba reduced the prices of mattresses across their range by 45% on Black Friday, so we can expect the discounts to last all month - but they could vary.

Silentnight mattress: Silentnight is also yet to launch their Black Friday sale, but there were discounts throughout November last year so it’s worth keeping a check on the website. There’s also third part websites such as Mattress Online where you can currently get up to 30% off a range of Silentnight mattresses.

Nectar mattress: Nectar have also launched their Black Friday sale early, and right now you can get up to 50% off selected mattresses. This is even better than last year, when the discount level was up to 45%.

Otty mattress: Otty haven’t launched their Black Friday sale yet either, but they are offering new customers up to 50% off right now. Up to half off was also the discount offered during last year’s seasonal sale.

Should I buy my mattress now or wait until Black Friday?

The answer to this is debatable. There is a chance that bigger sales could be launched on 25 November, but there is no guarantee that that will happen. We haven’t seen deals better than up to 60% off during previous sales, so that suggests that this could be the best discount level available - but there’s a first time for everything so we can’t say that for sure. It’s up to you to decide if it’s better to take the discount now which you can be sure of, or take a risk and wait to see if there’s a better deal to come later in the month.

If you buy now, it’s more likely that your order will arrive in plenty of time for you to get a comfortable night’s sleep for Christmas, but if you wait until the actual Black Friday date - when orders are expected to be higher - there is a chance your order may not be fulfilled in time, though of course that will depend on individual suppliers. But, the good news is that it seems whenever you buy in November, there will be a brilliant offer to take advantage of.

Which mattress is best for me?

The answer to that question is entirely personal to you; it depends what kind of sleeper you are, what position you sleep in, and whether you prefer a harder or softer base to sleep on. Many mattress companies offer trial periods so you can test your new mattress extensively to make sure it’s the right one for you - so you won’t be stuck with a mattress you don’t like.

Is it best to buy a mattress on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Black Friday isn’t the only big discount day this November, it’s followed three days later - on Monday 28 November - by Cyber Monday. As the name suggests, this is another day where people can grab some pre-Christmas deals exclusively online. In previous years, the discount levels offered across various mattress suppliers have stayed the same across the entire Black Friday weekend, which includes Cyber Monday, and we are expecting this year to be the same. That means you’ll get the same great discounts no matter when you buy.

See some of the best mattresses on sale for Black Friday right now below.

Emma Original Mattress Back support £249.50 Buy now Buy now Mattress depth: 25cm Trial period: 200 nights Guarantee: 10 years Discount: 50% off the original price, with prices starting at £249.50 depending on size We’ve tested an Emma original mattress, and we can vouch for the quality and comfort it provides. Below is our review, but of course if you do decide to order you have over six months to make up your own mind. “Sleeping on an Emma Original Mattress is akin to (we imagine) sleeping on a marshmallow. A firmness rating of 6-7 out of 10 makes Emma’s Original Mattress a good mid-way mattress with medium firmness suitable for most people, with a few exceptions. Made entirely of memory foam, it’s a light mattress (just 23.4kg for a double), which makes unpacking and positioning incredibly easy – even for a person on their own. Along with the HRX foam, which helps to isolate motion so there’s no bed-shake when someone moves in the night, there’s also a viscoelastic layer, which contours to your body, and an Airgocell foam top layer, which absorbs moisture and provides a surprisingly cool sleep for a foam mattress. There’s also a removable and washable top cover, which is handy for keeping it clean and fresh. It’s worth noting that, because the mattress is made entirely from foam, it does have a slight smell upon opening. However, it almost entirely disappears after a few hours of airing with the windows open. Happily, Emma Original mattresses are made in the UK, and are entirely vegan. It generally takes 2-4 hours for the Emma Original to fully inflate, though on occasion it can take up to 48 hours to expand completely. A 200-night trial allows you to take your time testing the mattress to be 100% certain it’s for you (it can take up to 6 weeks to fully adjust to a new mattress) and return for free if you find it unsuitable.”

Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress Plush ‘deep feel’ mattress £1499.00 Buy now Buy now Mattress depth: 31 cm Trial period: 200 nights Guarantee: 10 years Discount: 41% off the original price, with prices starting at £1,499 depending on size The Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress is another mattress we have trialled for you, so you can know if it’s the right one for you before you put in your order. As per ou review: “This is Simba’s latest mattress, marketed as their most comfortable mattress yet - and we did find that to be true. Where it differs from the Pro above is in depth - it’s 3 cms deeper, and airflow. What that means is that the layers within the mattress promote airflow and coolness, keeping you at a comfortable temperature regardless of whether it is a hot or cool night. It features three tiers of 6,000 titanium Aerocoil springs, as well as a bamboo wool surface that is naturally antibacterial, breathable, moisture-absorbing, fast-drying, thermal regulating, anti-static, and wrinkle resistant. What that translates to is a seriously comfortable night’s sleep. The zoned system does a great job with weight distribution, leaving you well supported and avoiding roll together if you share a bed. It does smell upon opening but this dissipates in about 24 hours. A hotel-worthy night’s sleep.”

Silentnight Ortho Dream Star Miracoil Mattress A firmer sleep surface £224.95 Buy now Buy now Mattress depth: 24 cm Guarantee: 5 years Discount: 20% off the original price, with prices starting at £224.95 depending on size This Silentnight mattress has been one of our Mattress Online’s top 10 mattresses for two years running, so it’s safe to say that it’s a great choice. It offers miracoil springs, which means you can be sure of a good rest whether you’re big or small, as well as enhanced hip support. It’s been designed to relieve pressure points, so you know it will give you a properly restful night with no aches and pains. The comfort fillings over the springs are made of soft fibres so it feels inviting and cosy. The breathable eco comfort technology will help keep you cool and fresh all year round, and the eco comfort fibres™ are also 100% sustainable, so it’s good for you and good for the planet. It has an extra-firm ortho feel and is made right here in the UK. It’s also single-sided so there’s no need to turn the mattress.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress A plush and cosy sleep £374.50 Buy now Buy now Mattress depth: 25cm Trial period: 365 nights Guarantee: Forever Discount: 50% off the original price, with prices starting at £374.50 depending on size This Nectar mattress is one of the best choices for those who really like to sink in to their bed at night, and have it feel as cosy as possible. We’ve also reviewed this one - and we love it. Nectar’s Memory Foam mattress feels like a big, warm hug and, boy, do we need those more than ever right now. Its three layer foam construction (two of viscoelastic foam and a base layer of support foam) is designed to relieve pressure points and promote better spine alignment, whilst also providing that wonderful melting sensation you get with a good quality memory foam mattress. It is rated 6.5 for firmness, so a fraction firmer than middle of the road, which means that it has those lovely spongy qualities about it whilst remaining supportive and allowing unhindered movement for combinations sleepers (and no motion transfer to the person sharing the bed either). In short: it’s suitable for most people. It has a cooling polyester cover, however we still found the mattress to veer a little on the warm side, particularly when used in combination with a feather duvet. It’s a fairly heavy, handleless mattress, and our tester found it to be one of the trickiest to unpack alone. It was packed very tightly, and took slightly longer than other mattresses tested to fully inflate, so allow plenty of time for it to expand before using. It also has a mild, although not massively offensive, smell to begin with. Nectar recommends speeding up the odor removal by placing a bowl of white vinegar in the room or sprinkling baking soda on the mattress then vacuuming to absorb the fragrance of the foam. The mattress comes with two free memory foam pillows (win), a 365-day trial – the longest we’ve seen – and an impressive forever warranty, which guarantees a free replacement mattress if yours breaks from normal use. Oh, and, fun fact, it’s also naturally resistant to bed bugs.