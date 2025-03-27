Check out this great exclusive reader offer from Talkmobile | Talkmobile

Exclusive to NationalWorld: Get 40GB data for £6.95 a month and a free £25 Amazon voucher with this Talkmobile SIM deal.

We’ve teamed up with Talkmobile to bring NationalWorld readers an exclusive SIM deal that delivers big data, reliable coverage and a £25 gift card – all for less than £7 a month.

This limited-time offer gets you a 12-month SIM plan with 40GB of data, unlimited calls and texts for £6.95 per month. On top of that, you’ll receive a £25 gift card to spend at Amazon, Sainsbury’s, Argos, Habitat or Tu – available only when you sign up through the Giftcloud link below.

Once the voucher is factored in, the effective monthly cost drops to just £4.86 – making this one of the best-value SIM deals on the market right now.

Why Talkmobile?

Talkmobile is a low-cost UK network powered by Vodafone, offering strong nationwide coverage and fast 4G speeds. It’s ideal for anyone who wants straightforward service, no fluff, and excellent value.

Since 2023, Talkmobile has won eight customer service awards and holds an impressive 4.7 Trustpilot rating – showing it punches well above its weight for a budget-friendly provider.

This exclusive deal is only available through NationalWorld.com and its sister sites and runs until 31 March.

What you get:

• £6.95 per month

• 40GB data

• Unlimited minutes and texts

• 12-month contract

• £25 Amazon/Sainsbury’s/Argos/Habitat/Tu voucher

• Effective monthly cost: £4.86

• Offer ends 31 March 2025

Sarah Boyle, Head of Operations at Talkmobile, said: “You won’t find this version of the deal anywhere else – and with generous data, reliable coverage and a £25 voucher included, it’s ideal for anyone looking to cut mobile costs this spring.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this deal exclusively to readers of NationalWorld websites.”