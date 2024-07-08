Home security bargains have landed early. Picture: Amazon/composite | Amazon/composite

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has spotted some sneaky “early access” deals on home security tech ahead of the forthcoming Amazon Prime Day sales event.

Amazon Prime Day might still be more than a week away, but the online retailer is clearly keen to get people signing up for savings, because we've spotted some sneaky early-access deals lurking on the technology pages.

As we predicted, the savings are all to be found on Amazon-owned brands, so the early batch of bargains features products from Ring, Blink, and Eero.

And given most of the products offered on this early access deal-drop are home security items, it's giving shoppers a great opportunity to ramp up their home security ahead of the school holidays.

Remember, to get access to these deals, and for fast and free delivery, you’ll need to be a Prime member. You can sign up to free trial, though, by clicking here.

1. Ring Video Doorbell 3 + Ring Chime

This is a terrific deal for what is pretty much an iconic video doorbell. The Ring Video Doorbell is on the brink of lining up with Biro, Hoover, and Portaloo, as a trademark that becomes a generic name - and for good reason. They're as simple and effective as they are ubiquitous.

We're now in the third generation of the Ring doorbell, so it could be a good opportunity for an upgrade, because this Early Access Deal drops the price down to less than half the original value. And that makes it very tempting.

The latest Ring Video Doorbell gives you better motion detection, and dual-band Wi-Fi, making it easier to connect up and better for monitoring comings and goings at your property.

It still features 1080p video and two-way talk, but bear in mind some of the premium features such as recording video are only available if you sign up for a subscription.

Happily, though, this offer includes a 30-day trial, so you can try it all out before you take the plunge.

It's also worth remembering this deal is only for the specific option we've linked to here. The Ring With Chime, without installation. The deal does not apply to other options.

2. Blink Outdoor Two-Camera System

An even bigger saving here for a more comprehensive home security suite. This one not only gives you a video doorbell, but it's bundled in with two outdoor cameras and a sync module.

This, then, could be all the security you need to keep even a large home monitored while you're not there, and for less than £75, that's really impressive.

Blink's systems are really easy to set up, too, because they run off batteries, which are supplied, and these can last up to two years.

To get the best out of it, it's worth getting an Echo Show, so you have a video feed indoors and a chime, but it does sync up with an app through a sync module.

You'll also want to consider Blink's subscription plan to unlock all the features, but a 30-day trial is included.

3. Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus - two-camera system

This twin-pack premium floodlight setup is a really good first line of defence for your garden or driveway. Or both. The 2,000 lumen LED lights will spook any would-be intruder straight away, and their face will be recorded on the Ring app in case they dare to return.

Even if they're brave enough to hang around, you can use the two-way audio to communicate with them in whatever tone you feel is appropriate, or even set off a security siren to scare the life out of them.

It's going to be at its best when linked up to a Ring system, but it will work fine as a standalone device. You might also want to consider a subscription so you can save and share recordings, but a trial is included.

Just make sure you pick the "Plus" two-camera system to unlock the deal. If you go for the "Pro", you won't get the better price. It's available in Black or White though.

4. Ring Indoor Camera

Indoor cameras are great things to have in your house for a variety of reasons. Not only can they beef up a home security system, they can keep an eye on pets and loved ones while you're not around.

This twin-camera pack has to be plugged in to the mains, but they're nice and compact. And this is the second-generation version, so it has some extra features.

Out of the box, you'll be able to use the cameras to give you real-time notifications of any movement, a live view of what the cameras can see, and you can use the two-way talk function. But you won't be able to record and share footage without a subscription, which you can start a free 30-day trial of.

5. Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit

One of the most effective home security upgrades you can install is an alarm system. And this has to be one of the best deals out there right now.

Ring's smart alarm links into your Amazon Alexa devices to secure your whole house, letting you know if there's a problem, and setting off a siren.

Ring says you can set it up yourself in minutes, and there's everything in this package to secure a house with one main entrance. You can, of course, add additional sensors if you have a larger house, or more access points.

If you wanted to ramp up your security even further, Ring offers an assisted monitoring service for £8 per month, with 4G backup in case you have a Wi-Fi issue.

This is the older version of Ring's smart alarm system, but it'll do the job. The latest version is well over double the price, so it's a superb deal.

6. Amazon Eero mesh Wi-Fi Five router system

Internet-based home security is pretty useless if your Wi-Fi isn't up to scratch. If you're struggling with an unreliable connection, it might be worth looking into one of these systems before you invest too much.

Eero's mesh system connects to your existing router and expands your wireless coverage across your house and gives you a way to manage your network from an app.

The system is expandable, and packs in other clever features to ensure you've always got the best possible connection when you need it.