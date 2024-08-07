Biohacking treatments popular with A-list celebs arrive on high street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cutting-edge treatments popular amongst A-list celebs such as Victoria Beckham, Courtney Cox and Cristiano Ronaldo have now launched at the Tanning Shop – making the once exclusive services more accessible than ever.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The high-street name is the first brand to bring Red Light Therapy and Zerobody Cryotherapy (cold water therapy but dry!) to the high street, which are part of an increasingly popular wellness trend known as ‘biohacking’, coined by Dave Asprey in 2004. Biohacking - also known as ‘DIY biology – involves making small, incremental lifestyle changes to improve your overall health and well-being.

Adam Mooney, Chairman at The Tanning Shop, said: “Biohacking is about taking control of your health and wellbeing, down to a biological level. Up until very recently, it was only the super elite who could afford to indulge in these transformative therapies, but not anymore, as the launch of these two new services at the Tanning Shop makes biohacking available to the masses.”

Red-Light Therapy (RLT)

The Tanning Shop, Cross Street, Manchester

Red-light therapy (also called photobiomodulation) is a popular biohacking tool and has become a beauty regime staple among well-known celebrities such as Victoria Beckham and Sofia Richie.

RLT is completely safe, natural and non-invasive. Using near-infrared light, it enhances cellular performance by stimulating the mitochondria, known as the powerhouse of cells, to produce more energy in the form of ATP (adenosine triphosphate). This provides the fuel each cell needs to carry out all of its functions, including regeneration and healing. In turn this improves skin appearance.

RLT targets fine lines, wrinkles, eczema, cellulite and stretch marks through increasing collagen production and reducing inflammation, as well as improving sleep.

Suitable for all skin types, this non-invasive treatment lasts 10-15 minutes and supports overall health by stimulating cellular function through the product of ATP, the primary energy source for cells.

Red Light Therapy now available at The Tanning Shop

As a biohack, RLT at the Tanning Shop can help with:

- Improving sleep

- Reducing cellulite

- Healing scars and wounds

Cryotherapy now available at The Tanning Shop

- Muscle recovery

- Decreasing joint pain

- Improving circulation

Zerobody Cryotherapy

Red Light Therapy now available at The Tanning Shop

Embrace the cold with Zerobody Cryotherapy at the Tanning Shop, a cutting-edge biohacking method. This three-to-five-minute treatment, previously exclusive to high-end spas and celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo and Courtney Cox, combines cryotherapy (aka cold water therapy, cold water immersion) and floatation therapy benefits.

The patented water membrane technology offers all the benefits of an ice bath, without the need to get wet! This promotes:

- Faster post-workout recovery

- Reduced muscle soreness

- Improved circulation

- Boosted immune system

The powerful cryotherapy enhances complexion, tightens skin and improves product absorption by increasing microcirculation.

Additional biohacking benefits of cryotherapy include:

- Easing muscle and joint pain

- Reducing inflammation

- Strengthening the immune system

- Muscle recovery

- Weight loss

- Improved mood and overall well-being

Maximising Biohacking Benefits with Combined Therapy (aka ‘Stacking)

Combining, or ‘stacking’, red light and whole-body cryotherapy can achieve even more remarkable biohacking results, such as increased energy, better sleep, faster recovery and enhanced complexion. A cryotherapy session becomes more enjoyable after a red-light session, as the body is warmed up to the core.

Red Light Therapy and Zerobody Cryotherapy are now available at the Tanning Shop stores in London Oxford Circus, Manchester, Leeds and Putney.

To book a red-light therapy or cryotherapy session at the Tanning Shop, visit www.thetanningshop.co.uk