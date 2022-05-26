Some of the best bargains include discounted leggings, shorts and sports bras

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

One of the best things about summer is the seasonal sales, but popular fitness brand Gymshark has started the sales early this year.

The brand is offering up to 60% off everything on its website .

So, just what is Gymshark, what items are for sale and how can you buy them?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Gymshark?

Gymshark is a fitness apparel and accessories brand, which was started in Birmingham in 2012.

A favourite brand for gym goers and athleisure fans alike, the brand has grown to be one of the most recognisable names in the fitness industry in the last 10 years.

It began in a garage in Solihull, but the brand now boasts 10 million employees, athletes and followers

It also has a total social media following of over 18 million and customers in over 230 countries.

The brand aims to “create the tools that help everyone become their personal best; the clothing you’ll sweat in, the content you’ll find inspiration in and the community you’ll become your best in.”

What sizes do Gymshark offer?

One of the most inclusive fitness and clothing brands, Gymshark’s sizes range from XS to 2XL.

Why is Gymshark popular?

Gymshark has become popular with fitness fans because the clothing the brand creates is both practical and stylish.

The pieces are made with sweat-wicking fabric and are seamless pieces, meaning they will keep the wearer comfortable all throughout their workouts.

They are also made in a variety of bright colours and feature interesting patterns - and they are affordable too - so it’s no surprise they have become gym staples for many.

The brand also prides itself on providing “high-quality gear that should last you for years to come” so when you buy an item from Gymshark you know you’ll be able to love it in the long-term.

What is the Gymshark delivery and returns policy?

When you do place an order, please be aware that because of increased orders it may take up to 14 days for that order to be dispatched.

Standard delivery costs £3.50 and express next day delivery starts at £4.50.

Free standard delivery is available on orders above £45, and free express delivery is available on orders above £65.

We hope, of course, that if you do order something in the Gymshark sale - but just in case it’s not right for you it’s best to know what the brand’s return policy is.

Free returns are available on all items for 30 days, or items can be exchanged in stores.

What is on offer in the sale?

There’s up to 60% off everything on the Gymshark website at the moment, for both men and women , including the brand’s best-loved leggings, shorts and sports bras.

We’ve rounded up the best deals you can buy right now.

You’ll need to be quick though if you want to bag yourself a bargain, because we expect the sale items will sell out quickly due to the popularity of the brand.

Vision Sports Bra Gymshark Vision Sports Bra £12.00 Workout support 5/5 Ladies, get all the support you need while you complete your work out with this racerback design, breathable sports bra. Available in black and green. At this great price, why not treat yourself to one of each colour? Buy now

Adapt animal seamless leggings Gymshark Adapt animal seamless leggings £30.00 5/5 With an all-over hybrid animal jacquard and an elongated ribbed high waisted waistband, these leggings are as practical as they are pretty. They’ve been designed to have a flattering fit that lifts you, while also providing comfort. Available in firefly yellow, black and court blue. Buy now

Training sweat shorts Gymshark Training sweat shorts £12.50 5/5 Whether it’s a rest day, a lifting workout, or a long weekend walk, the Training Sweat Shorts will keep you comfy while you exercise. Available in white, black, light grey marl, maya blue and firefly green. As they’re available in multiple colours, they will be a versatile and important piece of your sports wardrobe. Buy now

Speed t-shirt Gymshark Speed t-shirt £18.00 A gym t-shirt is a must for all gym bunnies, but this one is special. This men’s t-shirt is designed to move with you, run in comfort and ease in this heat-mapping tee. It’s got a reflective logo to front and back too so it will help to keep you safe if your exercise routine takes you out before it’s light. Available in a black/charcoal marl and also teal/teal marl. Buy now

Critical 2.0 joggers Gymshark Critical 2.0 joggers £25.20 5/5 Understated, comfortable and reliable, these are a key item of gym wear. They can just as easily be worn during relaxation days too. They have two side pockets, each with zips, so you can be sure your items will be safe and secure. Available in dark green, black, light grey marl and navy. Buy now