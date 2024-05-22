Watch more of our videos on Shots!

M&S has said it is in the ‘strongest financial health since 1997’

Marks & Spencer has announced better-than-expected profits after a successful turnaround effort, but will still plough forward with increased cost-cutting measures to counteract rising wage expenses.

The retail giant reported a 58% increase in underlying pre-tax profits, reaching £716.4 million for the year ending 30 March. The company saw an 11.3% rise in like-for-like food sales over the year, alongside a 5.2% increase in its clothing and home division.

But in response to rising staff wages, the group has raised its cost-cutting target by £100 million, aiming for £500 million in savings by 2027-28.

“With continuing cost headwinds, notably from investment in colleague pay, the structural cost programme is critical to our profit progression,” the firm said.

It said it was in the “strongest financial health since 1997” and was confident of making “further progress” over the financial year ahead.

Stuart Machin, chief executive of M&S, said: “Two years into our plan to ‘reshape for growth’ we can see the beginnings of a new M&S. Food and Clothing & Home grew volume and value share ahead of the market and sales increased across stores and online.

“Both businesses have now delivered 12 consecutive quarters of sales growth and this trading momentum gives us wind in our sails, and confidence that our plan is working.” But he added that “there remains much work to do”.

M&S is known for offering high-quality products at reasonable prices, a balance that attracts a wide range of customers looking for reliable and stylish clothing without a premium price tag.

The brand continuously evolves its fashion lines to stay current with trends, refreshing its collections regularly and incorporating contemporary styles. With that in mind, here are five best-selling fashion items that have helped propel M&S to its healthy profits:

Autograph Cashmere Jumpers

Known for their luxurious feel, these jumpers have been a customer favourite for their quality and comfort.

Classic Trench Coats

A staple in many wardrobes, M&S’ trench coats combine style with practicality, making them a popular choice for fashion-forward yet functional outerwear.

Cotton Rich Jeans

A perfect blend of comfort and style, these M&S jeans are designed to fit well and last long.

Floral Midi Dresses

These dresses are a hit for their versatility and flattering fit, suitable for both casual outings and more formal events - particularly with summer on the way - making them a best-seller.

Smart Blazers

Ideal for both professional and casual settings, M&S blazers are popular for their stylish designs and high-quality fabrics.

