We've lined up a bumper crop of the techiest gadget gifts we could find

From can-sized projectors to adult water pistols, these are for the dad who has everything

Father's Day is creeping up on us, and we're all wondering what to buy our father figures for their special day.

If your dad is one of the millions that likes his gadgets, there's a lot to choose from. Maybe a set of earbuds, or perhaps a funky tool kit. What about a dashcam, or a selfie stick?

Does this all sound a bit predictable and uninspiring? If so, you've come to the right place. Our consumer technology expert Gareth Butterfield has been testing gadgets for years, and he's picked out some of his favourite bits of tech for this list.

Some might seem more obvious than others, but we hope it gives you some interesting ideas in case you've been struggling to buy something for your gadget-mad dad.

Best price: £189, from PerfectDraft

The PerfectDraft beer machine

A gadget that dispenses cold, delicious, draught beer. That's pretty much the holy grail, right? What dad wouldn't be over the moon to receive this on Father's Day.

PerfectDraft's machines are some of the best out there, and they work by chilling down six-litre kegs to the perfect temperature, and then dispensing the beer in a, well, "perfect" way.

Unlike some beer dispensers, this is a really easy one to use. No messing around with pipes and gas canisters, just pop the keg in, let it get to temperature and sup away.

This starter bundle comes with a Stella Artois keg, but you can opt for cider, stout, IPA, or pretty much anything your dad is into.

Best price: £99.99, from Amazon

The Soundcore Boom2

The cold beer is poured, the sun is (hopefully) shining, it's time to laze away in the garden and soak up the Father's Day love. Dad's going to need a musical accompaniment, though, and this is one of the best wireless speakers I've tested.

Your dad will love the booming bass it delivers from its 80w speakers and, as the sun begins to set, there are funky party lights to accompany the beats.

The built-in battery lasts for up to 24 hours and it's so water resistant it can actually float. So if he wants to sit out in the rain with his beer and his tunes, just let him.

Best price: £249.99, from Amazon

The Nebula Capsule Mini projector

What dad wouldn't love the chance to sit back and watch a film or the footy on a massive screen. With this mini projector, he can do that just about anywhere. He could even use a garden fence or a shed wall to broadcast the Euros on to.

Its casting system allows you to link up to your favourite apps, such as Netflix or Amazon Prime, and a built-in battery will run for four hours.

It has an on-board speaker, it's the size of a Coke can, but it'll project content on to a screen size of up to 100 inches. What dad wouldn't love one of these?

Best price: 59.99, from Amazon

The Bob and Brad Q2 Massage Gun

While dad's kicking back with his cold beer, catching up on the latest Netflix series, you might think he couldn't be more relaxed. But what about a mini massage gun to properly ease him into a trance?

This Bob and Brad Q2 massage gun is one of the best sellers. I've tested one, and it's absolutely wonderful. Designed predominantly for sports recovery and pain relief, it stimulates muscles and leaves them feeling refreshed, relaxed, and ready to go.

It's also pocket sized, it comes with a set of attachments for different parts of the body, and its battery lasts for up to four hours between charges.

Best price: £124, from Amazon

The Spyra Two Water Blaster

If your father has a bit of a cheeky side, and likes a bit of fun, he will be over the moon with this incredibly powerful water pistol. Unlike most water pistols, this one really is for grown-ups. It's astonishing how potent its fire power is, and that perhaps explains why it's priced at over £100.

Charge it up off USB, dip its barrel into a water container, and it fills itself up. Then select which mode want to use to shoot your target and let rip. Whether you just want to practice your sharp-shooting on some tin cans, or you want to pelt your offspring in a water fight, it's such a great gadget - ideal for the summer months.

Best price: £359, from Amazon

The Jackery Explorer 500

Perhaps your father is a lover of the great outdoors. Into camping maybe. Or does he just love getting his outdoor DIY? Portable power solutions and solar generators are becoming so much more accessible these days, and one of my favourite brands is Jackery.

This Jackery Explorer 500 is one of the original and best devices out there, and it's heavily discounted at the moment. It can power a drill for a few hours, charge up laptops, run a television, or even keep a small fridge topped up.

In many ways it's the ultimate present for a gadget-mad dad, as it will keep his tech running wherever he goes.

Best price: £89.99, from Amazon

The Echo Show 5

How about the ultimate alarm clock? Amazon's Echo Show 5 is well known for being a versatile smart display, but I use mine as an alarm clock - and it's just amazing.

Obviously, it's got voice control, so you can operate other smart devices from it, but Alexa can play you soothing music on request, or wake you up with a sharp burst of Metallica if you prefer.

The clock dims automatically when you turn off the bedside light, and it'll greet you in the morning with the weather forecast, the latest news, and any reminders you have set for that day.

I wish it didn't show adverts all the time, but I love the fact it will let you do video calls with your nearest and dearest - all from the comfort of your own pillow.

Best price: £199.99, from Amazon

The Eufy L60

It's an established fact that dads aren't keen on household chores. But any self-respecting tech lover will have probably considered buying a robot vacuum cleaner at some point. And one of my favourites is heavily discounted on Amazon at the moment.

The Eufy L60 is one of the base models from the EufyClean line up, but it still packs in a 5000,pa suction system, as well as laser navigation and AI mapping.

Better suited to hard floors, its 20mm climbing capability will enable it to make a reasonable job of cleaning your rugs, and it links up to Eufy's excellent app, so you can set up routines and no-go zones.

For just £200 it's the perfect introduction to letting a robot take over the drudgery of housework.

Best price: £49, from Bellroy

The Bellroy Tech Kit

Dads that have every gadget already will love this compact pouch, which keeps all your smaller bits of tech safe and secure while you're travelling.

I've owned a lot of Bellroy products, and the quality is absolutely exquisite. This one is designed to swallow up leads for your smartphone, tablet, earbuds, and other small accessories. And its soft shell construction will make it easy to slip into pockets or bags.

There is a larger version available for a tenner more, but most dads will find this one fits everything they need.

Best price: £395, from Amazon

The Hoverair X1

I'm saving my absolute favourite gadget until last, but this might be the ultimate Father's Day gift for the man who already has anything. Forget selfie sticks, there's a much, much better way to top up the family album.

The HoverAir X1 is a completely automated drone, that fits in a pocket and can be flipped out and turned on whenever a photo opportunity arises. It will hover in the air right in front of you and capture a group selfie, or you can set it to head out or up further to capture a wider shot, with plenty of scenery in it.

And it does so much more than that. Its preset modes mean you don't need your phone with you - although you can manually control it if you like - and its clever "follow" mode will capture constant footage of you while you walk, run, or ride. It can stick with you up to 15mph, recording your antics in stunning, stabilised 1080p.