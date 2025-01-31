Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The term Galentine’s Day was first coined in an episode of the comedy TV series Parks and Recreation. Not that we need a reason for a girl’s night in.

Galentine’s Day (February 14) is the perfect excuse to celebrate friendship, love, and good times with your favourite gals! Whether you're hosting a cosy night in or having a lively get-together, a curated selection of drinks will help set the mood. From sparkling pink bubbles to decadent cocktails, here are some top picks for the ultimate Galentine’s Day drinks lineup.

Della Vite Rose Prosecco £22.99 - Created by supermodel sisters Poppy and Cara Delevingne, the Della Vite Rose Prosecco is a delicate drink with a sophisticated vibe. It’s the perfect celebratory drink for your girls' night in. With a subtle yet refreshing flavour profile, it’s light, fruity, and easy to drink, making it a great choice for sipping as you toast to friendship.

Bottega Pink Gold £32 - Bottega Pink Gold is not just a pretty bottle—it’s also a beautifully balanced Prosecco Rosé that’s smooth and aromatic. This sparkling wine has a touch of elegance with hints of floral notes, strawberry, and citrus. It’s the ideal drink for any pink-loving Galentine’s party.

Piaff Pink Champagne £39.95 - For those looking to elevate the celebration, Pink Piaff Champagne delivers a rich, fruity profile and an alluring pink colour. The wine is crisp with a touch of sweetness, making it the perfect champagne for toasting moments big and small.

Codorníu Rosé Cava £10.99 - If you're a fan of a slightly dryer sparkling wine, Codorníu Rosé will tick all the right boxes. This Spanish Cava brings notes of red fruit, citrus, and a touch of almonds, giving it a sophisticated edge. Perfect for sipping in the company of friends.

Côtes de Gascogne Rosé Wine £7.50 - For a more laid-back vibe, a crisp and light rosé wine like Côtes de Gascogne Rosé is just what you need. This French rosé is refreshing, with hints of strawberries and raspberries, making it perfect for sipping with light bites or while lounging and catching up. It’s the drink that screams "girl's night," offering a balanced profile that pairs well with almost any snack.

The Ned Rosé Wine £11.99 - Another excellent rosé option is The Ned Rosé, which hails from New Zealand. This wine has a bright, vibrant flavour with a bouquet of fresh berries and a dry, crisp finish. It’s perfect for creating a more relaxed but still festive atmosphere.

Salcombe Pink Gin £39 - For something a little stronger, Salcombe Gin is a fantastic choice. With a fruity yet refreshing profile, this gin is infused with citrus, herbs, and spices, offering a clean finish. You can create a signature cocktail by mixing it with tonic water or experimenting with flavours like pink grapefruit or elderflower.

El Galipote Pink Rum £23.56 - El Galipote Pink Rum is a fun twist for any cocktail lover. Made with a blend of tropical fruit and rich rum, this pink-hued spirit adds a burst of flavour and colour to any drink. Mix it into a strawberry mojito or a piña colada for a tropical vibe.

Espresso Martini Set from Fever-Tree £45- No Galentine’s Day is complete without a signature cocktail! The Fever-Tree Espresso Martini Set offers everything you need to make this rich and indulgent drink at home. The set includes a premium mix of coffee liqueur and espresso, so all you need to do is add your favourite vodka. It's perfect for sipping while indulging in a movie marathon or dancing around the living room!

Non-Alcoholic Luscombe Damascene Rose Bubbly £26 - Luscombe Damascene Rose Bubbly offers all the floral and fruity flavours you crave from a sparkling beverage, without the alcohol. This premium, non-alcoholic sparkling drink is made with organic ingredients and offers a delicate, aromatic flavour profile.

Almave Blanco Non-Alcoholic Blue Agave Spirit £20.98 - For something a little different, Almave Blanco Non-Alcoholic Blue Agave Spirit provides a refreshing and sophisticated alternative to traditional spirits. Crafted from blue agave, it has a clean, crisp taste that pairs well with citrus or ginger ale. Mix it into your favourite mocktails for a non-alcoholic version.

